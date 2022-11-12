ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson on IR; Make Other Moves Ahead of Week 10 vs. Rams

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced their standard practice squad elevations ahead of their road game against the Los Angeles Rams, along with other key roster moves.

- Activated safety Charles Washington from the injured reserve/designated for return list

– Signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster

– Elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation

– Placed offensive lineman Rodney Hudson on injured reserve

Washington's addition is key, as Budda Baker reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain and is listed as questionable. Chris Banjo is the only other safety behind Jalen Thompson.

Hudson, now placed on IR, will now miss the next four weeks.

Vizcaino (6-2, 203) has kicked in seven games in his career after entering the league in 2019 with Cincinnati as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Washington," according to the team's official press release.

"He kicked in six games last season with the Chargers and one in 2020 with the 49ers and is 9-of-10 on field goals attempts in his career. Vizcaino spent the preseason with the Patriots and was also on New England’s practice squad this season."

Coward will wear jersey #65, Vizcaino will wear #15 and Washington will wear #28.

Arizona currently has nine players marked as questionable heading into Sunday: Budda Baker, Greg Dortch, Cody Ford, Dennis Gardeck, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew, Byron Murphy, Kyler Murray and Matt Prater.

Only Murphy and Prater did not practice on Friday.

Rodney Hudson and Max Garcia were ruled out for Week 10.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero initially reported the signing of Vizcaino earlier on Saturday.

Inactives for both teams will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

