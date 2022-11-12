Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared

Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter)

By Nathan Charles

How could it get any better than the war of words between Gretna and Westside after last year’s title game finally coming to a head for a Class A title? And while that rematch will get the headlines, there are all kinds of monster matchups set up for Nebraska championships including unbeaten Class B teams Bennington and Gross and unbeaten Class C-1 teams Aurora and Pierce. Championship games are Nov. 21 and 22 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

No. 1 Gretna won 36-14 vs. No. 3 Creighton Prep

Senior tight end/defensive end Korver Demma blocked two kicks, Gretna recovered two fumbles and the Dragons had the short field all night in a semifinal blowout. Demma blocked punts in the first and second quarter and set up the offense at the Prep 22 then later the 14. Gretna turned both into touchdowns. A low snap that rolled into the end zone then a 5-yard run by Isaiah Webers and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zane Flores to Blayke Moore put the Dragons up 33-0 before the Junior Jays finally ended the shutout in the fourth quarter.

No. 2 Westside won 38-7 vs. No. 6 Grand Island

It wasn’t identical to the other semifinal blowout, but Westside was just as dominant. The Warriors led 24-0 at halftime, had rushing and passing touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Rezac and held the Islanders nearly scoreless until the final five minutes. Westside had allowed just 93 total yards when Grand Island scored a garbage time touchdown on a 79-yard pass with 4:30 remaining in the game. The Warriors head to their fourth straight Class A championship game looking for redemption after a 7-3 loss to Gretna last year that included a final-minute goal line stand.

No. 3 Prep lost 36-14 at No. 1 Gretna

Some statistics say a team has a 90% chance of winning a game when it blocks a kick. It can’t get much better than that unless special teams come through with two of those. Prep was on the other end of that in Friday’s Class A semifinal loss to Gretna – allowing the first 14 points on blocked punts. The Junior Jays also fumbled it eight times, lost two of those, and managed little to nothing playing into the wind in the middle two quarters. Running back Marty Brown was held to 41 yards on 19 carries, and the offense played all three quarterbacks before halftime.

No. 4 Bennington won 23-7 vs. No. 17 Waverly

The win streak stands at 25 in a row for a Bennington team looking to make it back-to-back unbeaten Class B state championships. Unlike most of the previous 24, this one required four quarters and had few explosive plays. There was one – a 76-yard touchdown run by Badger running back Nick Colvert on the second play from scrimmage – but it was mostly a ball control, field position battle throughout the night. Bennington quarterback Trey Bird and the passing game struggled with consistency on a windy night, but he still made a difference in the run game with 95 yards on nine carries. Bennington generated 306 rushing yards. Colvert had 210 of those and two scores. Bennington will face Omaha Gross for the Class B championship.

No. 5 Elkhorn South ended the season 10-1 with a 10-3 loss to No. 1 Gretna in the Class A quarterfinals

No. 6 Grand Island lost 38-6 at Westside

Just over two months later, Grand Island still didn’t have an answer for the Westside defense. The Warriors gave up just 131 yards and three first downs in a 37-13 win in Grand Island. In Omaha this time with temperatures about 70 degrees apart, Grand Island fell behind 38-0 and had less than 100 yards until a 79-yard touchdown pass with 4:30 remaining in the game.

No. 7 Kearney ended the season 7-3 with a 35-21 loss to No. 11 Millard South in the first round of the Class A playoffs

No. 8 Aurora won 40-19 vs. Boone Central

Star running back Carlos Collazo was back, but it was the full complement of Aurora playmakers that put the Huskies back into a state championship for the third straight season. Collazo took 26 handoffs for 251 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Drew Knust was 3 for 5 passing with 44 yards and a score while also adding 105 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns and Jack Allen blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. Aurora led 20-12 at halftime then went on a scoring drive set up by a Collazo 63-yard run, Allen blocked the punt on the next drive and the game went from an eight-point separation to a 22-point Husky lead just 4:28 into the third quarter. The Aurora defense held Boone Central quarterback Alex Christo to 15 yards rushing on 14 carries and 8 for 18 passing with 131 yards.

No. 9 Bellevue West ended the season 7-4 with a 35-23 loss to No. 1 Gretna in the Class A quarterfinals

No. 10 Millard South ended the season 6-4 with a 28-10 loss to No. 6 Grand Island in the Class A quarterfinals

No. 11. Scottsbluff lost 49-35 at No. 15 Omaha Gross

The Bearcats never had an answer for the Gross offense and running back Jake Garcia. Scottsbluff fell behind 21-0, kept fighting and had it to within 42-35 with 4:38 left in the game, but a pick-six ended it with just over one minute left in the game. Bearcat running back Sebastien Boyle had touchdown runs of 8 and 15 before halftime while quarterback Braeden Stull started the second half with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion that made it 28-21 Gross. A 62-yard Gross touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage extended it back out to 14.

No. 12 Lincoln Southwest ended the season 8-3 with a 42-28 loss to No. 2 Westside in the Class A quarterfinals

No. 13 North Platte ended the season 6-4 with a 27-0 loss to No. 3 Prep in the Class A first round

No. 14 Pierce won 25-26 vs. Adams Central

The Bluejays led 21-0 and cruised to the win for a fourth straight trip to the Class C-1 state title game. Pierce scored on each of its first three possessions and had those 21 points before the first quarter was seven minutes old. Junior running back Keenan Valverde had more than half of his 298 rushing yards by halftime including a 62-yard run that capped the 21-0 start. It was 27-14 in the third when Valverde’s 51-yard touchdown run then an 11-yard scamper by quarterback Abram Scholting ended any Patriot comeback hopes.

No. 15 Omaha Gross won 49-35 vs. No. 11 Scottsbluff

The Gross offense was potent throughout and had more than enough plays to respond to several Scottsbluff rallies. Running back Jake Garcia had a pair of first-half touchdowns while junior quarterback Colby Duncan hit Jackson Drake for a score. Gross had the first 21 points of the night and led 28-13 at the half. Scottsbluff started the third with a touchdown drive and made it 28-21. Garcia answered back right away on a 62-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. The Bearcats were back within a touchdown again at 42-35 before a Cougar pick-six with just over a minute remaining sealed the win. Gross will face Bennington for the Class B title.

No. 16 Millard West ended the season with 6-4 a 31-17 loss to No. 12 Southwest in the Class A first round

No. 17 Waverly lost 23-7 at No. 4 Bennington

The Vikings answered a long touchdown run by the Badgers early but then ground to a halt. Bennington put up the game’s first points on a 76-yard touchdown run, Waverly answered on running back Evan Kastens’ 13-yard run with 4:42 left in the first quarter then had just 140 yards over the next 40-plus minutes. The Vikings were stopped at the Badgers’ 39 on their first drive, came up empty in the second quarter after starting on the Badger 31, were halted at the Badger 34 before halftime and advanced inside the 40 twice more in the third quarter before Bennington defensive stops.

No. 18 Omaha North ended the season 6-4 with a 35-28 loss to No. 6 Grand Island in the Class A first round

No. 19 Papillion-La Vista South ended the season 6-4 with a 42-20 loss to No. 9 Bellevue West in the Class A first round

No. 20 Elkhorn ended the season 7-3 with a 24-21 loss to No. 24 Grand Island Northwest in the Class B first round

No. 21 Lincoln East ended the season 5-5 with a 48-20 loss to No. 5 Elkhorn South in the Class A first round

No. 22 Lincoln Southeast ended the season 5-5 with a 27-24 loss to No. 1 Gretna in the Class A first round

No. 23 Omaha Skutt ended the season 7-4 with a 33-0 loss to No. 11 Scottsbluff in the Class B quarterfinals

No. 24 Grand Island Northwest ended the season 5-6 with a 30-7 loss to No. 17 Waverly in the Class B quarterfinals

No. 25 Papillion-La Vista ended the season 4-6 with a 59-21 loss to No. 2 Westside in the Class A first round