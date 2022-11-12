Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police to receive grant for first responders
TROY — The Troy Police Department received $6,744 in grant funds from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s Ohio first responder, recruitment, retention, and resilience grant program. This grant program, authorized by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),...
miamivalleytoday.com
WM Council taps Metz for Planning Board
WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton Village Council have appointed Charles Metz to fill a vacant seat on the village’s planning board. “There’s no shortage of work for the planning board,” Municipal Manager Jeff Sheridan said, adding that the planning board will be involved in several major projects over the next few months. “We are one member short.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Improving communications with Alzheimer’s patients
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two programs, one in-person and one virtual, at the end of November to help families learn more about the basics of Alzheimer’s and new ways to connect with their loved ones. The programs will be offered at the following...
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
miamivalleytoday.com
Lincoln Center hosts Community Thanksgiving Feast
TROY — The Lincoln Community Center will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Tuesday, Nov. 22, offering free Thanksgiving dinners for several hundred dine-in and carry-out guests. “Last year we served nearly 600,” Lincoln Community Center Donor and Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Sink said. Featuring a full menu...
Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
dayton.com
Springfield’s ‘Tent City’ demolished after residents moved to other shelter
Springfield workers moved those dwelling in the West Main Street encampment to hotels and motels in the city before the encampment was demolished this week. Tent City, as its residents call it, was a collection of makeshift shelters at the Springfield Soup Kitchen’s parking lot on West Main Street.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
miamivalleytoday.com
3 from Piqua jailed on drug charges
QUINCY — Three people from Piqua were arrested on felony drugs charges following a traffic stop in Quincy Sunday evening. James Hughes, 48, the driver, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Danielle Kelzenberg, 52, front seat passenger, was charged with possession of methamphetamine...
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
miamivalleytoday.com
Salvation Army’s first 2022 bell ringing, donation
PIQUA — Piqua’s holiday season is in full swing and that means the return of Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. Saturday evening, Major Herb Carter and the Piqua Salvation Army kicked off the holiday season with the inaugural bell ringing and first donation. Salvation Army red kettles...
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami Twp. man
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami Township Police Department. Drake Miller was last seen leaving Woodspring Suites on November 12, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. >>Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami...
wktn.com
City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles
The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
miamivalleytoday.com
LOCAL hosts acrylic painting workshop
BELLFOUNTAINE — Brushstrokes in Acrylics Workshop, taught by Marilyn Reed, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Deadline for registration is Dec. 1. Brush Strokes in Acrylics is for individuals that would like to learn to paint with acrylics. It is open to...
