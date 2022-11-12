ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Athens City Manager resigns in agreement for severance package from city

ATHENS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Athens City Manager Seth Sumner turned in his resignation in response to the city's offer of a severance package. The interim manager Mike Keith confirmed this. EARLIER:. Monday Athens, Tennessee city council held a special meeting agreeing to give City Manager Seth Sumner a severance...
ATHENS, TN

