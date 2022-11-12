ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic diverted after hit-and-run crash in Topeka

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted after a crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Gage Boulevard.

First responders are redirecting traffic after a crash Saturday afternoon. The hit-and-run was called in at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a watch commander for the Topeka Police Department.

27 News is headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

