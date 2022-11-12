ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
