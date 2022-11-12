Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It's a pleasant trip to the film room for us, as we look at WVU's pre-snap motion, the Mountaineers' special teams wins, and the reasons for OU's success with inside runs. The nicest view, though, was of the scoreboard following Casey Legg's kick the produced a win over the Sooners.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Morehead State Eagles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's routine win over Morehead State at the WVU Coliseum. Thirteen Mountaineers saw action as the team moved to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles dropped to 2-2. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
A weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills
West Virginia’s thrilling 23-20 win over Oklahoma shared something with the Mountaineers’ 46-44 triple-overtime win over Louisville in 2005. It wasn’t the weather, as the former played out under excellent nighttime conditions while the win over the Sooners came on a rain-drenched, cold day that saw wind speeds rise and temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. (Fortunately, it didn’t include overtime, either.)
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
WVNews
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
WVNews
Wegener installed as Simpson Creek Baptist Church lead pastor in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — During the past two months, Sean Wegener has already gotten compliments from his new congregation at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. Born in Michigan, Wegener was installed as the church’s senior pastor Sept. 18. The pastor preached as a candidate in August.
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of this past weekend. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
WVNews
Family and Fun are keys for LC Wrestling
Lewis County High School’s wrestling team is back in the mat room in preparation for the 2022-23 season. This season sees the Minutemen with a new head coach, and a renewed focus on fun and family with plenty of fun and community service activities lined up for this year’s team.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools officials celebrate unofficial passing of five-year excess levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Marion County residents approved another five-year excess levy for the Marion County Board of Education, which will provide the school system with roughly $18 million each year between 2024 and 2029. The levy passed with an approval percentage of 55.2%, with 8,787...
WVNews
Handful of Bridgeport (West Virginia) department leaders discuss goals Tuesday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Upgraded or new equipment, construction projects and increased training opportunities were all discussed Tuesday evening during Bridgeport’s first strategic planning session of the season. A handful of Bridgeport city department heads met with Mayor Andy Lang, City Manager Brian Newton and City Council...
WVNews
Puskar Center, Athletic Performance Center renovations meet with approval
In the last year and a half, two major renovation projects were completed for West Virginia University athletics. The Puskar Center, which is the daily hub of Mountaineer football, underwent a nearly complete rebuild. At the cost of $55 million, much of the 87,700 square football building was gutted and reconstructed from the ground up. Reopened shortly before the 2021 football season, the Puskar Center has plenty of glitz and glamour to catch the eye of recruits, and it also features functional improvements that help with the way the Mountaineers meet, eat, practice and recover.
WVNews
Cookie decorating classes to prepare West Virginia youth for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Only a handful of slots are available for children to practice decorating cookies for Santa Claus before the Christmas countdown begins. Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV, has hosted a pair of nearly-sold out classes for adults in October and November within the city’s Benedum Civic Center, but December 13’s class will be geared toward youth aged 5-12.
WVNews
UHC School of Radiologic Technology students fare well at the annual West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technology Conference
BRIDGEPORT —Two students from the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Radiologic Technology School received three awards recently at the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists (WVSRT) Annual Conference at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV. Jordan Bobbins, a senior student of the UHC School of Radiologic Technology, earned first...
WVNews
Stump First Team All Big 10, Carson nets 2nd team nod
Lewis County High School’s volleyball Maids made program history this year as the first team to secure back-to-back sectional titles, and now the postseason honors are coming in with Elle Stump being named All Big Ten Conference First Team and Channing Carson being named to the All Big Ten Conference Second Team.
WVNews
54 years later: Remembering the tragedy and triumph of the Farmington No. 9 Mine disaster
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, local officials will gather with leaders from the United Mine Workers of America at the Farmington Mine Memorial to remember the 78 men who lost their lives in the Consol No. 9 Mine disaster 54 years ago. They also will note the crucial changes to mine regulations that came from the tragedy.
WVNews
Shirley Panther
ACCIDENT — Shirley Delores (Beals) Panther, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Cherry Hill Assisted Living in Accident. She was born on April 19,1930, in Meyersdale, Pa., to the late Roy and Lelia (Taylor) Beals.
WVNews
'Hallowed ground’
This Sunday, dozens of people will visit Farmington and pause to remember and reflect on what occurred there 54 years ago and the impact it has had on the county, the region, the state and coal mining across the nation. The Farmington Mine Disaster killed 78 men, with 19 of...
WVNews
Fitting tribute
We applaud the efforts of Lewis Countians in honoring the men and women of the county and region who have served in the U.S. military. Thanks to the efforts of many, Lewis County veterans were honored with a parade, several special ceremonies and in other ways by individuals, organizations and businesses.
WVNews
Senior Center honors veterans
Veterans were recognized at the Lewis County Senior Center during the fifth annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Thursday, November 10. The event included music by Wireless Connection and Prayz’nJesus, a performance by Clara’s Dancers and square dancing by Asa’s Dancers. Proclamations from the Lewis County Commission and...
WVNews
Learning for the betterment of Lewis County
It has been a little over four months since I started my job as director of the Lewis County Economic Development. I am very fortunate to have a diverse and active board with experience in many facets who can answer a variety of questions that have come up. Also, the commission, all county officials, the cities and towns and the community have worked together and aided me in our endeavors. I will still say I am still learning every day.
Comments / 0