Related
New Jersey Globe
Menendez gets a primary opponent
A 32-year-old social worker from Bergen County who grew up in foster care is planning to challenge Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Christina A. Khalil has filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to take on Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the senator from New Jersey since 2006.
New Jersey Globe
Pappas enters race to challenge Zwicker
Michael Pappas, a former one-term congressman, will seek the Republican nomination for State Senate in the 16th district, setting up a possible rematch of his 2021 race against State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick) next year. “I see how difficult it is for friends, family members and neighbors to make...
Opinion: Voters did not choose gridlock
If Democrats control the Senate and Republicans the House, Americans would be spared one-sided legislation. They also should be rewarded with compromise solutions to tough problems.
New Jersey Globe
County chairs back Bramnick, Assembly incumbents for re-election
State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield) and Assemblywomen Nancy Muñoz (R-Summit) and Michele Matsikoudis (R-New Providence) will seek re-election in the 21st district in 2023 with the support of four Republican county chairs. The campaign announced today that Rob Bengivenga of Middlesex, Laura Marie Ali of Morris, Tm Howes of...
Republicans are planning to battle Biden's green agenda with House control
Several House Republican leaders vowed to hold the Biden administration accountable on energy policy and introduce legislation that would boost American energy independence.
New Jersey Globe
Carol Murphy named to national post
Assembly Majority Whip Carol Murphy (D-Mount Laurel) too office today as a director of the National Foundation for Women Legislators, an organization that was once run by another Burlington County lawmaker, former State Sen. Diane Allen (R-Edgewater Park). “The important ability to collaborate with women elected to office across the...
Marco Rubio: Biden ‘Willing to Sacrifice Everything’ to Have Climate Talks With China
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who sits on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, weighed in this week after President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping. “President Biden’s claim that ‘there need not be a new Cold War’ between the United States and...
New Jersey Globe
Paramus councilman might take on Lagana
Fresh off a landslide win in Paramus, Republicans are now readying a bid to unseat State Sen. Joseph Lagana (D-Paramus) and his running mates in Bergen County’s 38th district in 2023. Paramus Councilman Robert Kaiser is exploring a bid for State Senate, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The...
Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote
The Senate is set to move Wednesday toward enshrining marriage equality into federal law, a historic moment that elected leaders across the political spectrum say represents a milestone for Congress and the nation. “Just a few years ago, there would not be the support there is today for protecting the marriages of people in interracial […]
