University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides early analysis of Kentucky, expectations for Oscar Tshiebwe in matchup
Tom Izzo and Michigan State lead a brutal nonconference slate to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. The first test was No. 2 Gonzaga, who the Spartans nearly beat in a 1-point loss. Up next for them is No. 4 Kentucky, who — despite what rankings say — might prove a tougher challenge than Gonzaga.
Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game
Oscar Tshiebwe has been sidelined since an October knee procedure. Kentucky plays Michigan State and Gonzaga over the next week.
How Kentucky and Michigan State match up — with a game prediction
How John Calipari’s No. 4 Wildcats and Tom Izzo’s Spartans match up at each position for their men’s college basketball game.
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay
On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life...
Kentucky-Louisville Set For Midday Clash in Lexington
Kickoff times have been released for the final week of the regular season in the SEC: The 2022 edition of the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville will take place at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 26, airing on the SEC Network. It will be the second midday kickoff for the Wildcats this season, ...
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
3-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits From Cincinnati After Visiting Kentucky
Cameron Calhoun, a 3-star cornerback in the Class of 2023 out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, has decommited from the University of Cincinnati following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend: Calhoun originally committed to the Bearcats on June 14, but decided to reopen his ...
Kick time, TV set for Kentucky-Louisville
Kick time and TV designation is set for Kentucky's annual Governor's Cup rivalry game vs. Louisville on Nov. 26. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) and Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will kick off from Kroger Field...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class
Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects and a three-star recruit also decommit during this cycle.
Bruce Pearl discusses first impression of Chance Westry in injury return
After sitting out the first two games of the season while recovering from minor offseason knee surgery, freshman guard Chance Westry made his Auburn debut Tuesday against Winthrop. The No. 38 overall player in the 2022 class according to On3 Consensus, Westry wasted no time making an impact. He came...
Tennessee breaking out new helmet for South Carolina game
Tennessee will have a bold new look when it plays at South Carolina in SEC action on Saturday. For the first time in program history, the Volunteers will don orange helmets. Tennessee will wear white jerseys and white pants with orange helmets, which feature a white stripe down the middle and a white power T.
No. 1 prospect Juju Watkins commits to Southern California over South Carolina women's basketball, Stanford
COLUMBIA – South Carolina women's basketball lost its top remaining target in the Class of 2023 to Southern California on Tuesday. No. 1 prospect Judea "Juju" Watkins chose the Trojans over the Gamecocks and Stanford. Watkins, a 6-foot-2 guard from Los Angeles, announced her commitment live on ESPN at...
