WENDELL, N.C. — There is no reason to believe a missing Wendell boy was abducted or "is in any harm," the sheriff said Wednesday. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke Wednesday, saying although the FBI is involved in the search for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, there is no reason to believe he was abducted. Cold weather may be the biggest threat to the boy, the sheriff suggested.

WENDELL, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO