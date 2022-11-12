Read full article on original website
FBI joins search for Wake County 9-year-old missing for over 12 hours
WENDELL, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy. An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police initially announced their search. Tuesday's rain and cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia, making the effort to find him even more...
Two men wanted after woman shot, car riddled with bullets in Harnett County
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. — Harnett County deputies are looking for two men they believe are behind a shooting Monday afternoon near the corner of Lemuel Black and Anderson Creek School roads. Deputies said Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, both 25 and of Raeford, fired shots from a Dodge Charger...
Dad of missing Wendell boy said the 9-year-old dropped backpack, ran into woods
WENDELL, N.C. — Searches resumed Wednesday for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, who never got on his bus Tuesday morning, instead dropping his backpack and running into the woods near his home. WRAL News spoke to Brandon Stancil, the boy's father. He said he has not been able to sleep since...
Sheriff: No reason to believe missing Wendell boy is in any harm
WENDELL, N.C. — There is no reason to believe a missing Wendell boy was abducted or "is in any harm," the sheriff said Wednesday. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke Wednesday, saying although the FBI is involved in the search for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, there is no reason to believe he was abducted. Cold weather may be the biggest threat to the boy, the sheriff suggested.
Woman dies after being hit by SUV while crossing Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman died from being hit by an SUV while crossing a Raleigh street on Tuesday morning. Raleigh police said Sarah Meilike, 38, was walking across Wilmington Street near Chapanoke Road around 8:40 from west to east in a crosswalk. Police found that Meilike had a...
Two killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Tuesday closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. The road was closed until 6 a.m., and traffic was being diverted onto New Bern Avenue.
Man accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd to plead guilty to federal gun charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of two brothers charged in the Aug. 11 shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd will plead guilty to federal gun charges. In addition to being charged with Byrd's murder, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo faces federal charges of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
Duke Energy: Don't fall victim to power bill scams
RALEIGH, N.C. — According to Duke Energy, there are nearly nine times more reported scam attempts involving power bills this year compared to last. Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and 5 on Your Side has some tips. Last year, Duke Energy had 17,000 reported scam attempts. This year,...
N. Carolina Rep. Hudson named to lead House campaign arm
RALEIGH, N.C. — Veteran U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina was elected Tuesday by fellow House Republicans as leader of their campaign and fundraising arm to help get GOP candidates elected to the chamber. Hudson was unopposed in running to become the next National Republican Congressional Committee chairman,...
Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin
Clinton, N.C. — Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin has reported an offer from the ACC's University of Pittsburgh. It is the third offer McLaurin has reported, following verbal opportunities from Florida A&M and UNC Charlotte. He shared the news on Monday morning. Listed as a "wide back," McLaurin...
NC Locals respond to growing global tension amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
RALEIGH, N.C. — For months, Olena Kozlova-Pates has been watching war wreak havoc in her native country of Ukraine from the Raleigh area. "Every second, every day there is something that's been destroyed by Russia in Ukraine," said Kozlova-Pates. There are new fears Tuesday over growing tensions with Russia...
Presidential turkey pardoning ceremony: Joe Biden to pardon turkey, alternate raised in North Carolina
The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will pardon a Thanksgiving turkey from North Carolina. On Nov. 21, Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation on the South Lawn of the White House. He is set to save a turkey and its alternate, both raised at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina.
