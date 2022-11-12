ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

WRAL News

Sheriff: No reason to believe missing Wendell boy is in any harm

WENDELL, N.C. — There is no reason to believe a missing Wendell boy was abducted or "is in any harm," the sheriff said Wednesday. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke Wednesday, saying although the FBI is involved in the search for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, there is no reason to believe he was abducted. Cold weather may be the biggest threat to the boy, the sheriff suggested.
WENDELL, NC
Two killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Tuesday closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. The road was closed until 6 a.m., and traffic was being diverted onto New Bern Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members

RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
RALEIGH, NC
Duke Energy: Don't fall victim to power bill scams

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to Duke Energy, there are nearly nine times more reported scam attempts involving power bills this year compared to last. Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and 5 on Your Side has some tips. Last year, Duke Energy had 17,000 reported scam attempts. This year,...
RALEIGH, NC
N. Carolina Rep. Hudson named to lead House campaign arm

RALEIGH, N.C. — Veteran U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina was elected Tuesday by fellow House Republicans as leader of their campaign and fundraising arm to help get GOP candidates elected to the chamber. Hudson was unopposed in running to become the next National Republican Congressional Committee chairman,...
RALEIGH, NC
Pittsburgh offers Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin

Clinton, N.C. — Clinton junior wide back Josiah McLaurin has reported an offer from the ACC's University of Pittsburgh. It is the third offer McLaurin has reported, following verbal opportunities from Florida A&M and UNC Charlotte. He shared the news on Monday morning. Listed as a "wide back," McLaurin...
CLINTON, NC
Raleigh, NC
