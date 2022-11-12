ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More

Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
KILGORE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

A Tragic End of the Texas Raiders

DALLAS, TX — B-17G N7227C was involved in a fatal crash over Dallas Executive Airport (the old Redbird Airport) in south Dallas Saturday. The Commemorative Air Force B-17G was nicknamed the “Texas Raiders” and was based in Conroe. The NTSB said five crew members perished when the old bomber was hit from behind by a vintage P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday, November 12. The pilot of the P-63 was also killed.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy