Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
papercitymag.com
Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More
Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
San Angelo LIVE!
A Tragic End of the Texas Raiders
DALLAS, TX — B-17G N7227C was involved in a fatal crash over Dallas Executive Airport (the old Redbird Airport) in south Dallas Saturday. The Commemorative Air Force B-17G was nicknamed the “Texas Raiders” and was based in Conroe. The NTSB said five crew members perished when the old bomber was hit from behind by a vintage P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday, November 12. The pilot of the P-63 was also killed.
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
spacecityweather.com
Houston will feel truly winterlike this week, plus an early look at our Thanksgiving forecast
Good morning. Houston will see a brief warm-up today, with a healthy chance of rain showers, before a front ushers in the coldest week of the year since the depths of last winter. And by cold, I mean daytime highs mostly in the 50s, which is really rather chilly for mid-November. So dress warmly.
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes Custody
HOUSTON — In February 2009, Tiara McWilliams had to leave her home in Houston, Texas. According to McWilliams, she was running away from the constant abuse she was suffering at the hands of her child’s father. McWilliams didn’t travel alone. She took her newborn Ameera with her.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
Click2Houston.com
For months, almost no one knew Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had cancer
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For more than four months, the mayor of the nation’s fourth-largest city let few people know he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Not even his 35-year-old daughter was aware.
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
fox26houston.com
Man returns favor to Mattress Mack 20 years later, says he changed his life at 10-years-old
HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale has been called many things: Mattress Mack, more recently Gangster Mack, but most would call him kind, considerate, and giving. However, one Houstonian calls Mattress Mack a lifesaver. Why? Well, we often see families full of smiles after Mattress Mack gives them free furniture for their...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
