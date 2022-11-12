ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

ESPN

TCU's Baugh gets 6-game NCAA penalty for signing with agent

FORT WORTH, Texas --  TCU senior guard Damion Baugh is serving a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season. Baugh had already sat out the first two games for the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs (2-0), and the team said before its third game Monday night that the NCAA had imposed the six-game penalty. He will be eligible to return Nov. 30, when TCU hosts Providence.
FORT WORTH, TX

