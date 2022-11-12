Read full article on original website
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of $7,500 Sports Trading Card
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a sports trading card, valued at $7,500. The theft was reported stolen on November 8 at 9:29 a.m. from Bay State Collectibles at 861 Edgell Road in Framingham, according to the public police log. Stolen was a Josh Allen rookie...
nshoremag.com
These 13 North Shore Restaurants Won Wine Spectator Accolades in 2022
This year, 13 North Shore restaurants earned a nod from Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards. For 40 years, the Restaurant Awards have recognized the world’s best restaurants for wine, guiding people to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet in Wayland
A construction worker in Wayland had to be rushed to the hospital via MedFLight after falling over 20 feet Tuesday night. According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews responded to Plain Road at 4:48 p.m. after the 27-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in the fall. He was flown to Beth...
wachusettecho.com
New Superintendent Serves the District
A prominent new addition presides over Wachusett Regional School District this year. The school committee voted unanimously last March to appoint Dr. James Reilly – a former assistant superintendent in the Leominster school district – as the new superintendent. Last school year, Darryll McCall announced his retirement as...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
thelocalne.ws
Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope
IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region. The advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Portions...
Boston Globe
Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes
A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Massachusetts taqueria ranked among 100 best taco spots in America
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts taqueria is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America.”. When you think of tacos, Texas and California immediately come to mind, but a tiny taqueria in Waltham ranks among the very best spots in the country, according to Yelp.
Auburn woman gives birth 8 minutes after first responders arrive
Auburn firefighters and paramedics arrived at the home of a woman in labor at 4:33 p.m. Monday. By 4:41, they and the mother had successfully delivered a healthy baby boy. The woman’s contractions were coming quickly when the first responders arrived at the Robert Avenue home Monday afternoon. “Mother...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
