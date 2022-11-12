ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Joe Reed
3d ago

Republicans real problem is Mitch McConnell. They need to remove him as party leader in the Senate. Regardless if they have the majority or not.

chevv
3d ago

We need a real fighter in there , someone who’s going to hold these democrats to the fire. Investigations into many areas need to be first priority. And if Biden is found guilty of lying about his dealings with Hunter and China, he needs to be impeached

Diana Blitch Krenz
3d ago

Jim Jordan or Rand Paul would be good. Trump can’t be speaker because he will be the President. Biden is the President of a bankruptcy corporation. In 1776, we were broke and had to borrow money from Britain. We haven’t been the United States for years. I don’t think next Tuesday Trump will be announcing he is running for President in 2024. I think he is going to expose everything he has uncovered about the swamp over the past 6 years.

CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”

The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
People

Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role

In an appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, House Speaker Pelosi said she's waiting until every vote is counted to decide if she'll run for House leadership again Nancy Pelosi isn't wishing Washington farewell just yet. The Democratic House speaker, 82, recently told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the life-threatening attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, may affect her decision to retire, sparking confusion about whether she meant resigning her post as Democratic House leader or retiring from Congress altogether. In an interview with This Week's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Pelosi...
Rolling Stone

These Republicans Are Casting Doubt on Election Results and Refusing to Concede

Republicans spent much of Election Day planting seeds of suspicion about the integrity of the nation’s election systems. As the results began to trickle in, GOP candidates made it clear that they plan to harvest their crop, especially in races that remain undecided or where the margins were narrow.  Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, whose race against Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, took to the stage in Scottsdale, Arizona, to suggest the election may not have been on the level. “Two minutes into voting, we had people being told, ‘Well, you’re going...
270towin.com

Updating the Battle for Congress: Both Chambers Remain Undecided

As of midday Friday, November 11, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. At this point, there has been no change, so we'll repeat what we wrote yesterday. At 49 Republicans and 48 Democrats, the battle has come down to Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. The party winning two out of three of those will control the Senate in 2023. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. Whether that will be the decisive election - as it was in 2020 - will hinge on whether the same party wins both Arizona and Nevada.
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
Fox News

Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called

The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains unclear with the Nevada race unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race heading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
