’90 Day Fiancé UK: Are Bridie and Host Still Together?

Bridie and Host have had their share of ups and downs on the premiere season of 90 Day Fiancé UK . The couple’s story was cut short mid-way through the season, and there was no update on the couple. Here’s what we know about Host and Bridie’s current relationship and whether they’re still together.

Bridie and Host, ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ | discovery+

How did Bridie and Host meet?

On 90 Day Fiancé UK , many fans enjoyed watching Bridie and Host’s story unfold. The 31-year-old single mother from Rotherham, Bridie, met 28-year-old Host from Lebanon while gaming online. After playing together, the two started texting as friends, which turned into a full-blown long-distance relationship.

Their online chemistry transferred to real life after meeting for the first time on the show. After missing two flights, Bridie and Host were finally able to meet. Last, fans knew Host and Bridie were working on getting a visa so he could join her in the UK.

With 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1 ending suddenly and without a tell-all, many fans are left confused about the couples’ fate. So what happened to Bridie and Host?

Are Bridie and Host still together?

The latest we’ve heard from the couple was on September 4. Bridie posted a photo of herself on Instagram sitting in a hammock while visiting Host in Lebanon. She captioned the adorable snap, “When you finally get a man who takes candid photos of you… but this is what you look like… honestly I do actually love our hammock.” Check out the photo below:

One fan commented on the photo, saying that Host would likely cheat on her simply because of their different cultures. But in November, Bridie ran to defend him in the comment section. So it’s unlikely that they broke up. She replied to the comment, “that’s kinda a huge generalisation. I’ve met many Lebanese men who are loyal to their very core. But thanks for your concern!”

Based on the photos and the comments, it’s safe to say that Host and Bridie are still together. While it’s unclear if they’re together physically, they’re still trying to make their international relationship work.

Bridie was going to sell her home to have enough money to sponsor Host in the UK

On 90 Day Fiancé UK, one of the biggest parts of Bridie and Host’s storyline was about her selling her house to provide for him. To apply for a visa for Host to come to the UK, she had to prove she had the funds in the bank to support them both. Without proof of this, there is no way for Host to be able to receive a visa. Check out her Instagram video below:

In the 90 Day Fiancé UK , Bridie tells Host that she’ll sell her home to have enough money to get him to the UK. However, after this episode aired, the storyline of Bridie and Host ended there. So to clear up some confusion, Bridit went to Instagram to provide more context. According to Bridie, she was already selling her home before seeing Host in real life. But she’s committed to sponsoring him while he’s in the UK.

Many 90 Day Fiancé UK fans were shocked that the mother of two would even consider selling her house for a man she only met once. However, it seems that despite all of the fighting, the couple is happy and thriving.

