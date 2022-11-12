Read full article on original website
Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police
The El Paso Police Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills after finding a man asleep behind the wheel of his car holding a gun on Tuesday evening.
California baby, teen girl and adults kidnapped, taken to motel in armed robbery, police said
Four people were kidnapped from a California home Thursday at gunpoint, and two victims were beaten by the suspects, police said.
Idaho woman arrested in boy's disappearance made TikTok posts standing in front of his missing person flyer
Idaho police have arrested Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, for allegedly failing to report the death of a missing boy named Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Arizona police find 'mummified' body in bathtub during burglary investigation
Arizona authorities were responding to a home burglary call when they discovered a mummified body in the bathtub.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller
Police in central California say a 9-month-old child is dead after being shot while his mother pushed him down the street and police currently have no suspects.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
California police officer shoots self in hand, kills another man while cleaning personal gun, cops say
A California police officer was cleaning his gun when it went off, shooting himself in the hand and killing a man, police said.
Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California
After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
Elderly Oregon woman tears through town at 112 mph, leads cops on chase even after running over spike strips
An elderly Oregon woman going 112 mph led authorities in a pursuit that did not end until after her car ran over spike strips and police further used a PIT maneuver.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Man Charged With Manslaughter Due to Untimely Death of an 11-Year-old Boy After Being Bitten by a Snake
It is important to always take snake bites seriously. While some bites are dry, which are less harmful and most likely will swell, others are venomous, and, if not treated carefully and promptly, can lead to death. Man accused in manslaughter of a boy instead of snake bite. The untimely...
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing their unborn child: report
A Texas man charged with attacking his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child accepted a plea deal Monday and will serve no jail time.
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
