After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO