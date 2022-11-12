ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
