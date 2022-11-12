Read full article on original website
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. – Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
fox32chicago.com
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Now, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is prepared to sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. But Tuesday's hearings were not without disruptions. A threat made to the courthouse forced officials to clear the courtroom – and secure the building.
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Make Big Fentanyl Bust As Overdose Deaths Spike
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As Kenosha deals with another spike in overdose deaths locally, Kenosha Police have made a major fentanyl bust. Police say that during investigations into the sources of fentanyl a suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop. In the vehicle police say they found 15.3 grams of...
3 suspects wanted for Northbrook residential robbery: police
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A residential burglary was reported in Northbrook Monday night. At about 6:15 p.m., Northbrook police responded to the 0-100 block of Bridlewood for a call regarding an active residential burglary. No force was used against the person who reported the incident via 911, police said. The suspects...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' sentencing: What to expect
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was tried and convicted on all 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks. Brooks will never be a free man again. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers vandalism; officials seek to ID individuals
SOMERS, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify the following individuals regarding an ongoing vandalism investigation from a location in Somers. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shoot man during welfare check; woman's body found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday morning, Nov. 14 near Booth and Meinecke. He was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. According to police, at approximately 12:19 a.m. officers responded to the scene for a welfare check. The caller was concerned for the safety of the resident, and requested a squad to respond.
WISN
Officers find body of man inside vacant home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
wiproud.com
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving crime victims a voice
WAUKESHA — Sentencing is a time in the criminal court system where victims can have a voice and express what impact a crime has had on them. Jen Dunn, director of the Waukesha County District Attorney Office’s Victim Assistance Program, said the impact could be physical, emotional, and financial. Dunn added victims also have the right to attend the sentencing and to restitution.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-41 NB in Racine County, 3 hurt
RAYMOND, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 41 northbound in Racine County Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said the driver of a Jeep lost...
CBS 58
Elderly woman found dead, man shot by police, officer injured in overnight incident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials have released updated information regarding the circumstances that led to a Milwaukee police officer shooting a suspect. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence on the 2300 block of N. Booth St., the responding officer noticed the deceased body of a 75-year-old Milwaukee woman. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but officials say there are "no visible signs of trauma."
