ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qJgm_0j8huYo000

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected.

League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025.

The current agreement includes Sunday’s first game in Germany plus an annual game over the next three seasons — with Munich and Frankfurt each hosting twice.

“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said ahead of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

The commissioner didn’t take questions from the media but his comments could reflect that both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are lobbying for next year’s game.

There are also questions about the availability of Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in 2023. Azteca, which will host the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21, could be under renovation next year in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Germany has become the NFL’s top market in Europe and Munich has been buzzing all week about Sunday’s game, headlined by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

If league officials look to extend beyond the four years, they would have little trouble finding more partners. Besides Munich and Frankfurt, Düsseldorf had reached the short list from eight German cities that initially bid to host games.

“What the commissioner and we are feeling is the excitement from our teams to play here, especially those clubs that have the international home marketing area rights to Germany,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.

Those rights allow teams to cultivate fans and sign commercial deals in the country. The Bucs, Chiefs, Patriots and Carolina Panthers have rights in Germany. AFC teams will get the ninth home game next season as part of the expanded schedule, setting up the Chiefs and Patriots as a potential home team in Germany.

“We both want to be there and we both see the opportunity, so we’ll present our best cases to be there and the league will make a decision,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs were initially “very disappointed that we didn’t get the game this year,” Donovan said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has spoken in the past about Germany’s potential and has said the Patriots have the biggest fan base there.

Mexico is a huge market for the NFL and nine teams have marketing rights in the country. O’Reilly, as he did in a midweek call with media, referred Azteca questions to stadium officials there.

The league will sort out its 2023 international game schedule in the next few months, said O’Reilly, adding if there’s an issue with Azteca, “having a clear sense by the Super Bowl would be important.”

Any additions to the current four-game plan would need to be negotiated with the German Football League and require space in the soccer calendar.

“Like the puzzle that is an NFL schedule, the DFL schedule is a puzzle as well,” O’Reilly said.

NFL IN EUROPE

Goodell has used fan forums to drop hints about what the league is dreaming up when it comes to Europe.

In London, which has been staging regular-season games since 2007, Goodell raised the idea of a full European division of teams — not just whether a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars would make the leap full-time.

“We have talked about, could you expand the league? But this is all in conceptual stages,” Goodell said Saturday.

“Are there markets here in Europe that could support an NFL team? I’ve said very often that I do believe that’s the case. As we do our games in Germany, I think we’ll find multiple cities that will be able to host an NFL game or host an NFL team on a regular basis.”

The league’s main concern with a team based in Europe is competitiveness, especially with unpredictable scheduling in the playoffs.

“Do you bring teams over more often? Do you play nine or 10 games with different teams? Or do you put one team over here and let them play? How do you do that so it’s competitively fair to that team, because that would be one of our 32 teams or if you expanded,” Goodell said.

“But the reality is it will probably happen some day in some fashion, but I think we’re going to have to progress to that point.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Can Vikings keep getting away with this? With Justin Jefferson and their other top-end talent, they just might

The Minnesota Vikings have been playing heart attack football. While it may or may not be sustainable, they have provided a valuable lesson for the 2022 NFL season: Having elite players really, really matters. On a whole, the Vikings are performing like a slightly above-average team, but when they get into crunch time situations they have a collection of players that can help pull them out of sticky situations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury, goes to locker room

Cooper Kupp is practically all the Los Angeles Rams have on offense this season. A bad season got even worse when the Rams saw Kupp go down with an injury. Kupp suffered an ugly looking leg injury on Sunday. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson dove at Kupp's legs when Kupp went up for a pass and rolled up on Kupp's leg. Kupp landed on the sideline and stayed there as the Rams' staff tended to him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ekeler's Edge: Hot Ones, Chargers/49ers recap & Deebo Samuel interview

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler sit down for another great episode of Ekeler's Edge, this time on the heels of Austin and his Chargers' teammates appearing on a special edition of Hot Ones. Austin recapped the experience, talking about why he was so sweaty and why everyone thinks it was fake.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fantasy Football Six Pack: What's up with the 49ers' star-studded offense?

It's a big, unknowable league, ruled by randomness and chaos. But hey, at least we can adequately describe these six things ahead of fantasy football, Week 11 ... 28 – Nick Chubb has produced a league-leading 28 runs of 10 or more yards on his 160 carries. He's also at the top of the PFF leaderboard in missed tackles forced (54) and he's second in yards after contact (611). When Derrick Henrytells you a guy is the best back in the game, maybe believe him.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marlins promote Caroline O'Connor to president

MIAMI — (AP) — Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path. Turns out, she had no limit. The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of...
MIAMI, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4M

LONDON — (AP) — The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his "Hand of God" goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match official...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
141K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy