WRBL News 3

Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle. Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court. DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA

