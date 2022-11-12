Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
Meriwether County 2-month-old infant dies from illegal narcotics, mother found to be in possession of 17 grams of meth
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child. EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office […]
fox5atlanta.com
Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle. Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around...
fox5atlanta.com
Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court. DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut...
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
UPDATE: Man arrested in East Point beauty supply shop shooting that killed owner
A man suspected of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty supply shop during an apparent robbery Tuesday...
2 shot at DeKalb County furniture moving warehouse, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say two people were shot inside a moving company warehouse in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi was on Montreal Court outside of the company, where police found an employee...
fox5atlanta.com
East Point beauty store owner killed in violent robbery, gunman on the run
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have released the image of a man investigators believe shot and killed the owner of an East Point beauty shop Tuesday during an attempted robbery. It happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in Washington Plaza located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
‘I’m scared for them’: Mother says man impersonating officer came into home with children inside
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Members of a Gwinnett County family told Channel 2 Action News they are still in shock after police said a man impersonating an officer showed up at their house with a gun. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke with the family off Tab Roberts Road in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot during possible robbery at East Point beauty shop, police looking for shooter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was shot inside an East Point beauty supply store, according police. The shooting happened at Beauty World Supply located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive. East Point police tell Atlanta News...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
The Citizen Online
Girlfriend who fired weapon at boyfriend charged with criminal trespass and assault
A Fayette County woman is facing charges for firing a gun at her boyfriend after he returned to the home to get his phone and kicked through a door following a dispute between the two. The woman — Theresa A. Ellis, 53, of north Fayette County — was charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Teen driver doing donuts in DeKalb parking lot charged in man’s hit-and-run death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have a charged a “reckless” driver doing donuts after a man died in a hit-and-run in the parking lot. On Nov. 9, NewsChopper 2 flew over the parking lot of the Sprouts Farmers Market on Lavista Road where a large police presence responded to the hit-and-run.
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
The Citizen Online
Apartment raid busts 5 adults, 1 juvenile for psychedelic mushrooms, heroin, Fentanyl, meth, THC, MDMA, pot
The Peachtree City Police Department has released the names and charges of the five local men and one local juvenile arrested Nov. 10 in a drug bust at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry. As noted previously in a Facebook post by the Peachtree City Police Department,...
fox5atlanta.com
Fake arrest after hit and run investigated by Atlanta police
Atlanta police are investigating a fake arrest in which a purported bail bondsman toted a rifle and put handcuffs on a motorist. It happened over the weekend along Georgia 400.
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
Comments / 10