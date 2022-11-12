ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Man injured in Metrobus stabbing in PG County

A stabbing and robbery occurred on a Metrobus Monday afternoon on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George's County. One adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to MTPD.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight

A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
CENTREVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Investigate Threat at Heritage High

The Leesburg Police Department has stepped up patrols at Heritage High School after learning of a rumored threat reported through the Safe2Talk App. The LPD school resource officer assigned to Heritage High School is investigating the matter, which the department described as a not believed to be credible threat. Parents...
LEESBURG, VA
Bay Net

Suspect In Waldorf Shooting Case Arrested And Charged

WALDORF, Md. – On November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on November 4 in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf. In the case, the victim was shot...
WALDORF, MD
Augusta Free Press

Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy