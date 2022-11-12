Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man injured in Metrobus stabbing in PG County
A stabbing and robbery occurred on a Metrobus Monday afternoon on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George's County. One adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to MTPD.
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested
Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on November 7. A suspect has been arrested.
arlnow.com
NEW: ‘Sun glare’ contributed to woman being fatally struck in crosswalk, police say
The man who struck and killed an elderly woman who was crossing Little Falls Road in a crosswalk has received a traffic ticket. Arlington County police announced the charge Tuesday afternoon, after a month-long investigation, noting that “sun glare” may have prevented the driver of the striking SUV from clearly seeing the victim.
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
Pedestrian dies in hospital after crash in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Prince George’s County on Monday evening. Police said they responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. They found a woman who had been hit in the road and took her to a hospital, but she […]
alxnow.com
Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight
A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
Centre Daily
Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say
A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls...
WJLA
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
Bay Net
Investigation Into Report Of A Robbery At A Middle School Leads To Two Juveniles Being Charged
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported he was assaulted in a bathroom and his air pods were stolen. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office,...
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
fox5dc.com
Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Investigate Threat at Heritage High
The Leesburg Police Department has stepped up patrols at Heritage High School after learning of a rumored threat reported through the Safe2Talk App. The LPD school resource officer assigned to Heritage High School is investigating the matter, which the department described as a not believed to be credible threat. Parents...
Bay Net
Suspect In Waldorf Shooting Case Arrested And Charged
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on November 4 in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf. In the case, the victim was shot...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
fox5dc.com
12 hurt in 2-alarm fire, explosion at apartment complex in Gaithersburg, MD
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Firefighters say 12 people were injured after a fire and explosion led to a structural collapse at an apartment complex in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in the Gaithersburg area. At a press...
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
Wbaltv.com
Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
bethesdamagazine.com
County police seek aid in identifying suspect in Germantown strongarm robbery
Montgomery County Police are requesting community assistance in identifying a man who seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the Dollar Tree at 18000 Mateny Road in Germantown. County police responded to reports of the incident at 8.31 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police determined the suspect picked up merchandise to...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed north on Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control and crossed the median into southbound traffic. The truck hit a 2018 Ford Escape, and then hit a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
