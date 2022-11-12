ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Aizuri Quartet crosses borders with song at The Greene Space

By Tiffany Hanssen
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0lnD_0j8huDVz00
The Aizuri Quartet opens a WQXR Artist Propulsion Lab residency at The Greene Space with "Aizuri Songbook."

The term aizuri-e might not be immediately familiar to casual art lovers, but Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” likely is. The 1831 woodblock print, in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art , features three boats tossed in a huge wave with Mt. Fuji looming in the background. The vibrant blue ink Hosukai used in what's arguably his best-known work, imported to Japan from Europe, is instantly recognizable, and fundamental to the art form.

For the members of the Aizuri Quartet ⁠— violinists Emma Frucht and Miho Saegusa, violist Ayane Kozasa, and cellist Karen Ouzounian ⁠— the Japanese art form that provided the group's name is inspiring. The similarities to their music are two-fold, Ouzounian said.

First, she explains, aizuri-e uses “the same materials we use as musicians, like wood and ink.” And, like the electrifying Prussian blue ink, the group’s music crosses borders, “developing, evolving,” she added.

That notion of porous borders is further explored in "Song Emerging," the program the Aizuris will perform on Friday, Nov. 18 at The Greene Space, the arts and culture venue operated by New York Public Radio. The expansive undertaking crosses time periods and genres, Frucht said, and centers around "The Aizuri Songbook” — which, like the Great American Songbook, is a collection of representative vocal music.

It’s also, as Ouzounian put it, illustrative of the group’s guiding ethos: curiosity. The idea for "The Aizuri Songbook," she said, came from the group's wish to adapt vocal pieces for the quartet. The song list includes classical lieder from Clara Schumann, Franz Schubert and Claude Debussy, as well as contemporary songs by Eleanor Alberga and Ben Russell. The Aizuris tapped their "friends and family," as they put it, to create the arrangements.

Also featured in the "Song Emerging" program is "Sivunittinni," a piece originally written for the Kronos Quartet by Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq. Though written solely for strings, the piece is deeply evocative of the composer’s native singing style. Translating the unmistakable sounds of Tagaq’s vocalizing for string quartet has been a “really exciting experience,” Frucht said. The process, focused intensely on capturing the essence of Tagaq’s “growling” and “inhalation sounds," was both challenging and rewarding for the players.

“It almost feels like you can go into a trance while you’re listening [to the piece] or playing it,” Frucht added.

But while Tagaq’s singing will be evoked through instrumental means in “Song Emerging,” the Aizuris will also incorporate actual vocalizing into their performance. Cellist Ouzounian will sing and play in a piece she arranged based on the song “Freight Train” by Elizabeth Cotten.

“We don’t always get to explore these small and intense personal worlds of songs,” she said. “We tend to play sort of larger-scale forms. And these are such concentrated and expressive worlds. There’s something about that that’s so special.”

Other programs the Aizuri Quartet will present this season show similar innovation. “Sunrise,” in the words of a program note by Miho Saegusa, journeys from “the moment darkness envelops the sky to the first shades of pink at dawn.” Another program, “The Art of Translation," juxtaposes music by Franz Schubert with more modern works. “Music and Migration,” a collaboration with Syrian-American clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh, explores migration as both "physical journey and state of mind, something that occurs both between and within countries."

The group's appearance at The Greene Space is part of the WQXR Artist Propulsion Lab initiative. Ouzounian describes both the songbook and the WQXR series as a “springboard for exploration." Pointing specifically to moments when the group evokes a guitar, a harp, or “a piano in some of the art songs,” she said it reveals that the quartet is a “living art form” ⁠— one infinitely capable of surprise.

The Aizuri Quartet presents "Song Emerging" at The Greene Space on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.; thegreenespace.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Extra Extra: Judge by day, knight by night

A hat store in Brooklyn's Fulton Mall. Because one of Mayor Adams' picks to be a city judge cosplays as a medieval knight in his spare time, here are your end-of-day links: Asylum-seekers also seeking work in NYC, a three-story Starbucks at the Empire State Building, 2023 Grammy nominees, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Meet the Brooklyn barber whose home has become a haven for Venezuelan migrants

Juan Sanchez — with his fist raised — and his family and friends in his backyard in Bushwick. For nearly seven years, Sanchez and his family have opened their three-bedroom apartment to Venezuelans fleeing political and economic instability. For years, a Bushwick barber has helped Venezuelan immigrants. With the recent influx of asylum-seekers, his assistance is more crucial than ever. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

A Gandhi statue is toppled in Queens, but was it a hate crime?

A screenshot from NYPD video of alleged perpetrators of vandalism outside a Hindu temple in Queens on Aug. 3. In a subsequent attack Aug. 16, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed. Some observers say the act and others like it have less to do with religious or ethnic bigotry and more to do with South Asian politics playing out on the local stage. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Bilingual teachers hard to find as thousands of migrant students enter NYC schools

“For at least 20 years there has been a real shortage of bilingual teachers,” said Mark Cannizzaro, president of the principals’ union, the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators. “And it’s an even bigger problem now.” Children who are learning English are most likely to gain competency in all subjects when taught in their home language. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Arguments begin in lawsuit against NYC over homeless move from hotel to shelters

Dozens of people held a rally on Tuesday as oral arguments are set to begin in a lawsuit against the city over the end of a pandemic-spurred initiative that moved homeless people out of hotels and back into shelters. Dozens of homeless New Yorkers sued the city for lost wages and belongings over the end of a pandemic-era policy that placed homeless people in hotels instead of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy