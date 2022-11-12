ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bucs’ Rookie RB Earns GMFB’s “Angry Runs” Scepter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game was finally able to get going on Sunday when they faced the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever NFL game played in Germany. Veteran RB, Leonard Fournette, was able to amass 57 yards and 1 touchdown before leaving the game due to a hip pointer injury. However, Fournette did not get the start in this one as it was rookie running back, Rachaad White, who got the nod to try and spark a Bucs' run game that has been abysmal so far this season. White finished the game with 22 rushes for 105 yards, the first 100-yard game of the rookie's young career. Although he failed to reach the end zone in this one, there was one play in particular that caught the eyes of everyone who turned into Sunday morning's game.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Ranking Lions’ Midseason MVP Candidates

Through the first half of the 2022 season, the Lions have looked to their young roster to develop and make plays late in football games. Despite the team's 3-6 record, Dan Campbell's squad has still had numerous players stand out with their play. Here is All Lions' ranking of the...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Fall in Power Rankings Following Week 10 Bye

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped from 9th to 13th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings following their Week 10 bye. Despite the drop, Conor Orr believes Cincinnati could make a run at the postseason. "Quietly, the Bengals are the fifth most efficient passing offense in football, with a drop-back...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Inside the Upside-Down World of Long Snappers

Early in the fourth quarter of their season opener, the Bengals found themselves confronted by a distinct football catastrophe. The play that caused it was fairly unremarkable, so much so that the CBS broadcast didn’t note the impact until about an hour later. But the consequences would cost Cincinnati dearly, shaping the early course of its AFC title defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

If you would have predicted the Denver Broncos offense to be worse with Russell Wilson at quarterback as opposed to what Denver has had the last few seasons, you probably would have got some weird looks. Well, it's certainly not a crazy thought anymore, as the Wilson-led Broncos currently have...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers

Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread

The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll

The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy