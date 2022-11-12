Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says further climate-related aid should particularly help those who suffer the most from global warming and can’t pay for the impacts themselves. But Annalena Baerbock told reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of U.N. climate talks in Egypt she wasn’t...
Citrus County Chronicle
'War not an excuse:' Ukraine rail boss keeps trains running
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The orders came from on high, from Ukraine's president and one of his ministers: Get trains running again to the latest city newly retaken by our troops. “So literally: tanks, then trains,” said Ukrainian rail network boss Oleksandr Kamyshin, recalling the presidential instructions he received...
Citrus County Chronicle
European Central Bank: Recession 'has become more likely'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia's war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets.
Citrus County Chronicle
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British authorities about...
Citrus County Chronicle
Words on bronze hand may rewrite past of Basque language
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The discovery of five words inscribed on a 2,000-year-old bronze hand may help rewrite the history of the Basque language, one of Europe's most mysterious tongues. Investigators in northern Spain said this week they discovered what they believe to be the oldest written record of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
South African president calls for Africa to be member of G20
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the African Union to be included as a permanent member of the Group of 20 leading economies. The representation would allow African countries to more effectively press the G-20 group to implement its pledge to help the continent to cope with climate change.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EST
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and exploding drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian, and asked for more evidence.
Comments / 0