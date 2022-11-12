ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting

By Aaron Dixon, Richard Everett, Sylvie Sparks
WMBB
 7 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan.

Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday.

Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan.

According to a DPD press release, during a fight near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun was pulled and Fluellen was shot in the torso.

Fluellen was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Another victim was shot twice in the torso and underwent surgery at Southeast Health Medical Center. The victim is currently in stable condition, per the release.

Lawton was charged with Murder and First-Degree Assault and is held in the Houston County Jail on a $1.53 million bond.

Police continue to search for Mark Quinten Small Jr., who is wanted for questioning.

According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with the DPD, as of now, Small is not a suspect but may be a witness.

Left to right: Mekhi Nasir Lawton, Mark Quinten Small Jr- Courtesy of DPD

Police are looking to speak with anyone involved in the altercation.

According to DPD, gang-related involvement has not been ruled out, but it’s too early to tell.

The shooting occurred at West Main Street and Montana Street intersection in downtown Dothan.

Police would like to thank members of our community who assisted in bringing a quick resolution to this case ensuring this individual is behind bars.

Dothan Police Department Press Release

Dothan Police Department put out two press releases regarding the search and arrest:

1- On Saturday, November 12, 2022, while the National Peanut Festival Parade was ongoing, a group of individuals engaged in a fight near the intersection of West Main Street and Montana Street. During the fight, at least one individual produced a gun and fired into the group hitting two victims. One victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, of Dothan, received one gunshot to the upper torso. He was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim received two gunshots to the upper torso and was transported to Southeast Health where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition. Investigators are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and have identified two persons of interest. We are asking the community for assistance in locating the two following individuals:  Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18 years old of Dothan; and Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18 years old of Dothan. We ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of either of these individuals that you call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of anyone who would like to help in an anonymous capacity.”

Dothan Police Department Press Release 1

2 -On Saturday, November 12, 2022, while the National Peanut Festival Parade was on going, a group of individuals engaged in a fight near the intersection of West Main Street and Montana Street. During the fight, at least one individual produced a gun and fired into the group hitting two victims. One victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, of Dothan, received one gunshot to the upper torso. He was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim received two gunshots to the upper torso and was transported to Southeast Health where he underwent surgery. As the investigation progressed, we received assistance from our community which helped bring this case to a successful conclusion. The shooter was quickly identified as Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18 years old of Dothan. Warrants were immediately obtained on Lawton for one count of Murder and one count of Assault First Degree. Lawton turned himself in just before midnight last night. His bond has been set at $1.53 Million.

Dothan Police Department Press Release 2

