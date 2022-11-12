NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan.

Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday.

Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan.

According to a DPD press release, during a fight near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun was pulled and Fluellen was shot in the torso.

Fluellen was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Another victim was shot twice in the torso and underwent surgery at Southeast Health Medical Center. The victim is currently in stable condition, per the release.

Lawton was charged with Murder and First-Degree Assault and is held in the Houston County Jail on a $1.53 million bond.

Police continue to search for Mark Quinten Small Jr., who is wanted for questioning.

According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with the DPD, as of now, Small is not a suspect but may be a witness.

Left to right: Mekhi Nasir Lawton, Mark Quinten Small Jr- Courtesy of DPD

Police are looking to speak with anyone involved in the altercation.

According to DPD, gang-related involvement has not been ruled out, but it’s too early to tell.

The shooting occurred at West Main Street and Montana Street intersection in downtown Dothan.

Police would like to thank members of our community who assisted in bringing a quick resolution to this case ensuring this individual is behind bars. Dothan Police Department Press Release

Dothan Police Department put out two press releases regarding the search and arrest:

