The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO