Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings vs. Bills Goal-Line Thriller VIDEO: Buffalo Forces OT in ‘Game of the Year’
Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams. ... as we go to overtime due to a Josh Allen wrong-way goal-line fumble ...
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Ranking Lions’ Midseason MVP Candidates
Through the first half of the 2022 season, the Lions have looked to their young roster to develop and make plays late in football games. Despite the team's 3-6 record, Dan Campbell's squad has still had numerous players stand out with their play. Here is All Lions' ranking of the...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Two former Bengals QBs got drafted to XFL teams as the league reboots for a second time since going under in the early-2000s. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades selected A.J. McCarron and Drew Plitt. McCarron had the most run in a Bengals uniform, playing for...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Linderbaum NFL’s Top Run-Blocking Center for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Tyler Linderbaum hasn't wasted any time getting acclimated to the NFL. Entering Week 11, Linderbaum leads all NFL centers in run-block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics. The Ravens rank second in the NFL averaging 168.1 2 yards rushing per game, second behind...
Tri-City Herald
Week 11 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
A couple of injuries to backend top-tier tight ends force more fantasy teams to the free-agent pool this week. The position started to fade in fantasy point production after the injury to Mark Andrews. Isaiah Likely and Trey McBride might be the Hail Mary outs at the position late in the season.
Tri-City Herald
Can CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott Connection Cue Cowboys Offense Revival
Despite the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, a standout performance from their top receiver may help vault them back into the win column in Week 11. For the first time in 2022, star wideout CeeDee Lamb hit the century mark in...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Offensive Problems Are as Much Wilson’s Fault as Hackett’s
The Denver Broncos' offense has not been able to get going with any consistency this season. Instead, the Broncos see flashes of great play, with the closest to any form of consistency being three drives against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, Denver's offensive-minded head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, has been...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?
The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
Tri-City Herald
Week 11: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
Tri-City Herald
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Tri-City Herald
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
Tri-City Herald
Notre Dame Hoops Lands Three Five-Star Recruits
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey has been a force on the recruiting trail since she was hired as the head coach, and her current class might be her best yet. The third-year Notre Dame head coach just inked three five-star recruits in the 2023 class. Elite point guard Hannah...
Tri-City Herald
Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in his Ravens debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury. He'll get more opportunities over the second half of the season. “We’re...
Comments / 0