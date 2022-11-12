Winter is coming for the NFL, and, as usual, it's Buffalo Bills fans who will face the brunt of it. Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday matinee. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO