Gisele replacing Tom Brady with new sports star
It hasn’t even been a month since Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele officially announced their divorce. And it looks like at least one of them has moved on quite quickly as Gisele was seen out with a new man during her recent trip to Costa Rica – famous MMA coach and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring
Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
NFL world reacts to shocking Russell Wilson news
It’s no secret to anyone who has watched the NFL this year that Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. With him leading the team, the Denver Broncos have just a 3-6 record this season and the worst scoring offense in the entire NFL this season, averaging just 14.6 points per game.
NFL world reacts to Eagles’ stunning loss to Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles came into Monday’s game against the Washington Commanders as the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL with an 8-0 record. That has officially come to an end after an impressive performance by Washington on Monday. Washington dominated the line of scrimmage against Philadelphia from the...
Tom Brady makes big Twitter profile change
It’s a tumultuous time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. His marriage is ending, the Buccaneers are fighting for their playoff lives, and his crypto investments are almost certainly in shambles. Perhaps one of those inspired a recent change to his Twitter profile picture. While Brady deals with...
NFL world reacts to wild Jimmy Garoppolo news
Throughout his nine seasons in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a pretty impressive record, winning over 68 percent of his games with a 37-17 record as a starter. He’s even taken his team to a Super Bowl appearance. But as one recently-surfaced stat shows, it might not necessarily be Garoppolo doing all the work – he might just be riding on the success of his team.
Brian Daboll reveals why he benched former Pro Bowl WR
Former Pro Bowl receiver Kenny Golladay has seen his role with the New York Giants drastically diminish this season. Sunday was no exception, getting benched by Giants head coach Brian Daboll at halftime of the team’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans. Golladay returned on Sunday from a nagging...
Former Washington QB slams Commanders gameday experience
It has not been a good time for the Washington Commanders in recent years. While the franchise tried to turn over a new leaf with its new identity, owner Dan Snyder always seems to be under fire because of workplace conditions, financial issues, or just a general dislike of him as a human being. That’s to say nothing of the issues that have plagued FedEx Field in recent years, including literal sewage leaks onto fans.
NFL world reacts to terrible Cooper Kupp news
Star receiver Cooper Kupp left Week 10’s game against the Arizona Cardinals early with an injury. The injury didn’t look good at the time. Now, after further examination, the Los Angeles Rams will likely be without the reigning Super Bowl MVP for a while. Adam Schefter of ESPN...
Panthers make major quarterback decision
The Carolina Panthers defeated their NFC rivals, the New Orleans Saints, 25-15 on Sunday. The win didn’t come without some losses for the Panthers. Starting quarterback P.J. Walker, the former XFL MVP who has been a surprise for the franchise, suffered a high ankle sprain. That means Baker Mayfield...
NFL world reacts to pigeon invasion at Steelers game
You never know what you’re going to see at an NFL game. Sometimes, a crazy play happens. Other times, you might witness something historic. Then there are times like Sunday when pigeons flock to a field and won’t leave. When the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field against the...
Derek Carr gets emotional after latest Raiders loss
It’s been a tough season for the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr, who lost yet again on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts to fall to 2-7 on the season. Carr discussed the team’s latest loss in a post-game press conference, where he began to get emotional about the Raiders’ struggles and continue to voice his support for head coach Josh McDaniels.
Paul Finebaum questions Jimbo Fisher’s credibility
After another disappointing loss Saturday to the Auburn Tigers, the Texas A&M Aggies, once ranked No. 6 in the country, find themselves at 3-7 and no longer bowl-eligible. Despite the record, the likelihood of Jimbo Fisher being fired after the season is fairly low because of his $86 million buyout, though not impossible according to Paul Finebaum.
Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
Christian McCaffrey’s mom goes absolutely crazy
Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers all-everything Christian McCaffrey, attended her son’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Bay Area on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers won, 22-16, with McCaffrey scoring the game’s winning touchdown:. “CMC gives the 49ers the lead,” the official NFL...
Taylor Heinicke reacts to quarterback controversy
After defeating the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the Washington Commanders have now won three of their last four games and are legitimate playoff contenders. All three of those wins have come with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center as starter Carson Wentz has been sidelined with an injury, setting up a potential quarterback controversy when Wentz is healthy.
NFL world wowed by Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance
Justin Fields dazzled the NFL world with his record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears quarterback had one heck of an encore. The Bears once again came up short in their comeback efforts against the Detroit Lions. Just as it happened against Miami,...
NFL world reacts to Game of the Year
Well, that was an incredible NFL game. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings went out to New York to face the vaunted Buffalo Bills. With snow falling, the Bills and Vikings produced the game of the year. The Bills jumped out to a 24-10 lead at the half. Late in the...
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay
Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
