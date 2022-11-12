ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Georgia pushing for perfection at Kentucky

Top-ranked Georgia draws one more serious obstacle prior to the SEC championship game Saturday when it travels to Kentucky. The Bulldogs certainly didn’t have a letdown last week after polishing off then-No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5. They scored on the first play of the second half to take control of a 45-19 win at Mississippi State.
Hall, Michigan State beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and...
Mitchell scores 21, West Virginia beats Morehead State 75-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State 75-57 on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
