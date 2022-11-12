ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

12 injured after explosion at Gaithersburg, Md. condo building, officials say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at a Gaithersburg, Md. apartment building, which sits across the street from Brown Station Elementary School, Montgomery County fire officials said. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating the shooting of a man in northwest Baltimore. Officers say they were called to a hospital for a shooting victim that had walked in. Police say they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Autopsy determines man found near Essex intersection was shot to death

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have determined that a man found unresponsive in Essex earlier this month was murdered, according to authorities.County officers found 67-year-old Michael Abey near the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard on Nov. 8, police said.They were responding to a report of a cardiac arrest. When they arrived at the intersection, they found a man who was bloodied and unresponsive, according to authorities.An ambulance took Abey to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Medical examiners performed an autopsy on Abey and determined that he had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MSP: Man shot, burned in 2021 Kent County homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help as homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of a man following a house fire last year in Kent County. Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington...
KENT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Hillendale, assaults reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating nearly a dozen crimes that were reported recently. Between September 11 and November 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a portable power generator and three xBox gaming systems. Between October 11...
ROSEDALE, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie HS Briefly Evacuated, Students Fall Ill From Odor, Report States

A high school building in Maryland was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday morning when several students fell ill, according to a WBAL report. Glen Burnie High School Principal Kevin Carr sent a letter to parents advising that several students were treated at the health office and were taken to area hospitals as a precaution for evaluation, while the building was temporarily evacuated and then safely reopened a few minutes later, the outlet states.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

