Columbus, OH

mgysgt
3d ago

I got to see the play and the reaction of his teammates and the crowd afterwards. With what this young man has gone through during his first three years there, this was so good for the whole team. As far as the comment from Church that listed earlier, he probably couldn't catch his own backside with both hands. When someone overcomes adversities like this young man did, you should be happy for them and not show what a jerk you are.

15
Keith Taylor
3d ago

Doesn't matter if you're a Buckeye fan or not, this was a great sports moment. You can tell by the team's reaction this young man has been a positive influence even when he's been sidelined because of injuries. Good for ya Babb!

8
Guest
2d ago

Congratulations Kamryn!!! Well done. Stay ready. OSU might need you at running back - no really 🏈!!!I believe that there's more to come from you. NO one deserves it more. How about a touchdown catch against TTUN? Be well. I'll be watching. ✝️🙏👍🏉

