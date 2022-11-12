ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

By Bria Jones
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – WHNT’s sister station, WREG, is continuing to learn more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing.

Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley Street days after the killing in late November.

Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns

It’s the same home seen in a music video featuring Young Dolph’s accused killer Justin Johnson also known as Straight Drop.

Court records show 43-year-old Hernandez Govan, who was just indicted in the rap star’s slaying along with Johnson and Cornelius Smith, once lived just a few houses down.

Neighbors fearing for their lives told WREG off-camera he grew up on the street. It’s a possible connection linking the suspects, as District Attorney Steve Mulroy says Govan asked for Young Dolph to be murdered.

“Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for being involved in the Young Dolph murder. He played the role of the person who solicited the murder,” Mulroy said.

Dempsey: ‘Disenchanted’ is an escape from dark-themed movies

The indictment comes less than two months after Govan’s daughter, 25-year-old Destinee Govan, an up-and-coming rapper by the name of Lotta Cash Desto, was fatally shot in Houston.

WREG also dug into Govan’s lengthy criminal history dating back two decades, involving drug, weapons, and assault charges.

He’s now charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The conspiracy offense is dated June 2021, months before Dolph was killed.

ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing

WREG contacted one of Govan’s children, who said she wants people to know her father is an amazing man.

At this time, Govan does not have a court date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

