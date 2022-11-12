Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
thepulseofnh.com
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
VTDigger
Bennington shooting suspect accused of second-degree murder; girlfriend implicated
BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of shooting and killing another man last month has been charged with second-degree murder, and his girlfriend with being an accessory to the crime. Authorities allege that Elliot Russell, 46, killed Ulysses Ivey, 39, at a Green Mountain Power substation in Bennington on...
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
WMUR.com
Relatives, first responders testify in trial of man accused of neglecting daughter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jurors in the trial of a Weare man accused of neglecting his 17-month-old child heard another day of difficult testimony Tuesday. Christian Cummings is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his daughter, Kamryn Cummings. During the second day of the trial Tuesday, several relatives of the girl took the stand.
WMUR.com
Girl, 16, says man grabbed her on popular Goffstown rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A 16-year-old Goffstown girl told police she was grabbed on a popular rail trail Monday night. The teenager told police she was walking her dog at about 7 p.m. when she was grabbed. She said she was able to break free and get away. Police said...
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
WMUR.com
Man grabs child on Goffstown rail trail, police say
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Goffstown police said a young girl was "violently grabbed" by an unknown man Monday. The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the rail trail near 7 Factory Street, officials said. Goffstown police said the suspect is a 6'2 man with a muscular build and darker...
WMUR.com
Man admitted to drinking 6-pack before chase in stolen Amazon van, court documents say
CONCORD, N.H. — A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen Amazon delivery van admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer before stealing the van, according to a police affidavit. Richard Royea, 40, is facing several charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
WMUR.com
Goffstown residents concerned after teenage girl reports attempted abduction
The teenager told police she was walking her dog at about 7 p.m. when she was grabbed. She said she was able to break free and get away.
Fatal Northfield garage fire draws mutual aid from Vermont, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD — A Saturday night fire killed one person, destroyed a repair garage, damaged two other buildings and prompted a mutual aid response from fire departments in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has not been named yet. The Office of...
WMUR.com
Man facing second-degree murder charge accused of assaulting corrections officer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder made a brief appearance in court Monday morning on charges that he assaulted a corrections officer. Raymond Moore is accused of throwing urine and fecal matter at a corrections officer who was distributing lunch to inmates at the Valley Street Jail on Oct. 27.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
WMUR.com
Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
WMUR.com
Man on trial for charges related to death of 18-month-old daughter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Weare man is on trial for charges related to the death of his 18-month-old daughter, and while prosecutors call it an extreme case of neglect, defense attorneys say the system failed the girl's low-income parents. Prosecutors said Kamryn Cummings was covered in lice and filth...
Secretary of state overseeing at least 31 recounts; one House seat has already flipped to Dems
Candidates in the state had a Monday deadline to request a recount of the Nov. 8 election results, and over 30 took advantage of it. The tally available from the Secretary of State’s Office late Monday included 28 New Hampshire House races, two for state Senate, and another for Hillsborough County register of deeds. Heading […] The post Secretary of state overseeing at least 31 recounts; one House seat has already flipped to Dems appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
newportdispatch.com
Shrewsbury man arrested
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Rutland on Tuesday. Police say they located and served Ralph Page with two active arrest warrants. One warrant was for violating conditions of probation stemming from original charges of possession of cocaine and violation of probation. The second warrant...
manchesterinklink.com
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
Police investigating after 2 people critically injured in New Hampshire shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An investigating is underway after two people were critically injured in a shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets in Nashua around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Nashua Police Department.
