Westmoreland, NH

thepulseofnh.com

Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Relatives, first responders testify in trial of man accused of neglecting daughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jurors in the trial of a Weare man accused of neglecting his 17-month-old child heard another day of difficult testimony Tuesday. Christian Cummings is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his daughter, Kamryn Cummings. During the second day of the trial Tuesday, several relatives of the girl took the stand.
WEARE, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’

See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Man grabs child on Goffstown rail trail, police say

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Goffstown police said a young girl was "violently grabbed" by an unknown man Monday. The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the rail trail near 7 Factory Street, officials said. Goffstown police said the suspect is a 6'2 man with a muscular build and darker...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Man on trial for charges related to death of 18-month-old daughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Weare man is on trial for charges related to the death of his 18-month-old daughter, and while prosecutors call it an extreme case of neglect, defense attorneys say the system failed the girl's low-income parents. Prosecutors said Kamryn Cummings was covered in lice and filth...
WEARE, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Secretary of state overseeing at least 31 recounts; one House seat has already flipped to Dems

Candidates in the state had a Monday deadline to request a recount of the Nov. 8 election results, and over 30 took advantage of it. The tally available from the Secretary of State’s Office late Monday included 28 New Hampshire House races, two for state Senate, and another for Hillsborough County register of deeds.  Heading […] The post Secretary of state overseeing at least 31 recounts; one House seat has already flipped to Dems appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Shrewsbury man arrested

RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested in Rutland on Tuesday. Police say they located and served Ralph Page with two active arrest warrants. One warrant was for violating conditions of probation stemming from original charges of possession of cocaine and violation of probation. The second warrant...
RUTLAND, VT

