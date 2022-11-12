Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Ready to Spend to Retain Aaron Judge This Offseason
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner understands that he needs to dig deep into his pockets to keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes this offseason. Speaking to reporters at the Owners Meetings in Manhattan on Tuesday, Steinbrenner assured that money won't stop the Yankees from retaining Judge and adding other pieces this winter.
Tri-City Herald
Yankees Considering Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency, MLB Insider Says
The Yankees have two holes to fill in their outfield this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge to a monster contract would check one of those boxes, the top item on New York's to-do list. Heck, they might even name the superstar slugger captain in the process. Left field, on the other...
Tri-City Herald
Guardians Make Surprising Trade, Nolan Jones Headed To The Rockies
We knew that the Guardians were going to be making some moves on Tuesday. They had to do something to get their 40-man roster together before the Rule-5 Draft. However, some of the moves that the organization made are a little head-scratching. One of these trades was the Guardians sending...
Tri-City Herald
Rays designate left-hander Ryan Yarbrough for assignment
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games in five years with the Rays.
Tri-City Herald
“It Should Be Considered An Organizational Award:” Terry Francona Reflects On Third Manager Of The Year Award
It's official! Terry Francona is taking home his third Manager of the Year award. Tuesday it was announced that Tito won the honor of the best manager in the American League. This isn't the first time that he's won the award with Cleveland. He also won it in 2013 and 2016.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Emerge As One Of The Favorites To Acquire Aaron Judge According to LA Insider
Lots of high-profile players hit the market this year including Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, and more. Clayton Kershaw, who was also a free agent this year, is finalizing a deal to return to the Dodgers for his 14th year but a deal with Aaron Judge might also be on the way as well.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Season in Review: Darick Hall
Anyone who claims they were anticipating the Darick Hall breakout season is lying. By the end of 2021, he was a 26-year-old career minor leaguer slashing below league-average at first base in Triple-A, not exactly a recipe for a Major League call-up. That season, he had an OPS of .741...
Comments / 0