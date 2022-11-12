ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Ready to Spend to Retain Aaron Judge This Offseason

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner understands that he needs to dig deep into his pockets to keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes this offseason. Speaking to reporters at the Owners Meetings in Manhattan on Tuesday, Steinbrenner assured that money won't stop the Yankees from retaining Judge and adding other pieces this winter.
Guardians Make Surprising Trade, Nolan Jones Headed To The Rockies

We knew that the Guardians were going to be making some moves on Tuesday. They had to do something to get their 40-man roster together before the Rule-5 Draft. However, some of the moves that the organization made are a little head-scratching. One of these trades was the Guardians sending...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rays designate left-hander Ryan Yarbrough for assignment

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games in five years with the Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Phillies Season in Review: Darick Hall

Anyone who claims they were anticipating the Darick Hall breakout season is lying. By the end of 2021, he was a 26-year-old career minor leaguer slashing below league-average at first base in Triple-A, not exactly a recipe for a Major League call-up. That season, he had an OPS of .741...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

