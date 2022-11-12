ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

A losing streak will end as Texas A&M hosts UMass

Texas A&M will try to break its longest losing streak since 1972 on Saturday when the Aggies host UMass in College Station, Texas, in a non-conference game and first-ever meeting between the teams. The Aggies (3-7) have dropped six consecutive games after last Saturday’s 13-10 loss at Auburn, ending their...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

