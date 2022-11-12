ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Citrus County Chronicle

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

