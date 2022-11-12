ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up

Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant quickly hired by Green Bay Packers

CHICAGO -- Dan Campbell knew Aubrey Pleasant would land on his feet. Just maybe not this quickly, or this close to home. Just one week after he was fired by the Detroit Lions, Pleasant landed with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN. He’ll serve as an offensive assistant, where he’ll lend his defensive expertise to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Pleasant worked with LaFleur in Washington and with the Los Angeles Rams.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

'Potentially historic' lake-effect snowfall is expected to impact Bills-Browns game in Orchard Park, where multiple feet of precipitation could rival Buffalo's famed 2017 'Snow Bowl'

Winter is coming for the NFL, and, as usual, it's Buffalo Bills fans who will face the brunt of it. Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday matinee. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted.
BUFFALO, NY

