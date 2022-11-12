Read full article on original website
Eddie Jackson on the officiating in Bears' loss to Lions: 'Some of the calls were kind of BS'
Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn appeared to have a pivotal interception early in the fourth quarter that could’ve all but sealed a victory for his team Sunday, but it was negated by a penalty in Chicago’s eventual 31-30 loss to Detroit.
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral
Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
MLive.com
New Tigers president makes first trade of tenure -- and it’s with his old club
New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has executed the first trade of his tenure, making a deal with his former team. The Tigers sent cash to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Steele Walker.
Studs and Duds: Jeff Okudah Has Arrived
Here are the risers and fallers from the Detroit Lions 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
MLive.com
As Lions join playoff chase, Rams’ first-round pick now higher than their own
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions’ two-game winning streak has propelled them from the No. 1 overall pick to the outskirts of the playoff race. They trail San Francisco by just 1.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, pending how the 49ers fare against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
2 Kansas City Chiefs among the top 10 best-selling jerseys in Germany
After the NFL's successful trip to Munich, numbers show that 2 Chiefs stars are among the best-selling jerseys in Germany.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
MLive.com
Ex-Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant quickly hired by Green Bay Packers
CHICAGO -- Dan Campbell knew Aubrey Pleasant would land on his feet. Just maybe not this quickly, or this close to home. Just one week after he was fired by the Detroit Lions, Pleasant landed with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN. He’ll serve as an offensive assistant, where he’ll lend his defensive expertise to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Pleasant worked with LaFleur in Washington and with the Los Angeles Rams.
'Potentially historic' lake-effect snowfall is expected to impact Bills-Browns game in Orchard Park, where multiple feet of precipitation could rival Buffalo's famed 2017 'Snow Bowl'
Winter is coming for the NFL, and, as usual, it's Buffalo Bills fans who will face the brunt of it. Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday matinee. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted.
