Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati District Four police officers are investigating a shooting in Mount Auburn, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the incident took place shortly before noon on the 2300 block of Vine Street. A male...
WLWT 5
A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing woman out of the College Hill neighborhood. Police said 70-year-old Karen Holder was last seen on Oct. 2. Police said family members believe Holder may be showing signs of early dementia. She could possibly be driving a 2010...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
WLWT 5
Search underway for driver who hit, killed Anderson High School student
CINCINNATI — There is shock and sadness throughout Anderson Township Monday after a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight. According to Hamilton County Sheriff's investigators, the driver of a car that hit and killed 15-year-old Eli Jones drove off after striking the boy, leaving him lying in the street.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Witness to fatal Anderson Township hit-and-run dies after medical episode
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hearts are heavy in Anderson Township,where Eli Jones’ classmates and community members are coping with the aftermath of a deadly crash along Clough Pike early Monday morning. “It's kind of sad to go home knowing that one of your peers has died," said Lucas...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Meadowland Drive and Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Meadowland Drive and Forest Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
WRBI Radio
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault, injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Comments / 1