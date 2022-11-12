ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Related
WLWT 5

4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing woman out of the College Hill neighborhood. Police said 70-year-old Karen Holder was last seen on Oct. 2. Police said family members believe Holder may be showing signs of early dementia. She could possibly be driving a 2010...
CINCINNATI, OH
fox56news.com

Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

