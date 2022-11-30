ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Priyanka Chopra, Jana Kramer and More Celebs Show Off Their 2022 Holiday Decorations: See Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
’Tis the season! As November kicks into high gear, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jana Kramer are among the stars already excited about the winter holidays — and even more thrilled to decorate.

“It’s up,” the Quantico alum , 40, captioned a November 10 Instagram Story selfie in front of her decorated Christmas tree . In a second snap, she showed off daughter Malti’s holiday pajamas as they cuddled in front of the fireplace.

Chopra Jonas’ 2022 Christmas is particularly special as it marks her first festive holiday as a mother . The India native and husband Nick Jonas announced in January that they had secretly welcomed their first child , daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate.

The Baywatch actress and her little girl are not the only famous faces to get into the holly jolly spirit .

“Decorating the tree hit different this year. Make healing a priority and you will see the light,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, captioned a November 8 Instagram video with daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3. In the clip, the family of three hung up multicolored lights on the festive greenery.

This year's celebrations marks Kramer’s second holiday season after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin , with whom she shares her kids. Following their breakup, she had difficulty adjusting to hosting Christmas as a single mom .

“It is not going to be easy,” the Holiday Fix Up actress exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 of her holiday expectations. “I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional. It’s going to be rough.”

She added at the time: “I want to do some of the same things that we’ve always done with the kids, which is, like, [we bake] cookies and decorate the tree together and open one gift on Christmas Eve. … I need to find something that is just us — that I haven’t done from years [past].”

Jade Roper , for her part, began her festive decorating on November 12. The Bachelor In Paradise alum, 35, and husband Tanner Tolbert discussed via Instagram Story where in their living room to set up their 15-foot tree.

“Bringing in the big ladder,” Roper — who shares daughter Emmy, 5, and sons Brooks, 3, and Reed, 23 months, with the Kansas native — narrated the process via her Instagram Story video, noting she “can’t wait” to fluff the branches and add ornaments.

The Bachelor alum and Reed even twinned in festive holiday pajamas while Tolbert, 35, handled the manual labor.

Scroll below to see how the stars are decorating their homes for the 2022 holiday season:

