Durham, NC

Leonard accounts for 3TDs to send Duke past Virginia Tech

 3 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon.

Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun was Leonard’s favorite target, as he hauled in five catches for 94 yards for the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC).

Grant Wells led the Hokies (2-8, 1-6 ACC) with 177 passing yards and one touchdown.

After Duke opened with a three-and-out, Virginia Tech took the lead on its second offensive play of the game when Wells connected with Da’Wain Lofton on a 53-yard scoring strike. It was the second longest touchdown pass of the year for the Hokies.

Then – beginning with a 25-yard field goal from Todd Pelino – the Blue Devils scored 24-straight unanswered points, grabbing the lead and never letting go. The scoring run was highlighted by Jontavis Robertson hauling in a 6-yard pass from Leonard for the junior wideout’s first career touchdown.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The first season of Hokies’ football under Brent Pry has been historically abysmal. With its loss today, Virginia Tech has now lost seven consecutive games for the first time since 1951, when it played in the Southern Conference. And eight losses are the most the Hokies have had in a single season since 1992, when they played in the Big East. By record, it’s the worst season Virginia Tech has had since joining the ACC in 2004.

Duke: In its first season under Mike Elko, the Blue Devils have their most ACC wins since 2015. In this game, Duke leaned on its stout defense. The Hokies’ 13 first downs are the second-least the Duke defense has allowed this season. And for the sixth time this season, the Blue Devils held their opponent to under 105 rushing yards. Duke is now 6-0 when holding opponents under that rushing total.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies visit Liberty for an in-state non-conference clash.

Duke: In their final true road game of the season, the Blue Devils visit Pitt next Saturday.

