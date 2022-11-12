ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Crown' star Dominic West rented Prince Charles' cottage to research his portrayal of the royal in the hit Netflix series

By Pauline Villegas
 3 days ago
Dominic West researched Charles prior to portraying him on season 5 of "The Crown." Mike Marsland/Getty Images; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
  • Actor Dominic West said he met Prince Charles multiple times before playing him in season 5 of "The Crown."
  • After taking the part, West conducted extensive research to accurately portray Charles.
  • West told Entertainment Weekly the research included renting one of Charles' cottages in Cornwall, England.

To prepare for his fictional royal duties, "The Crown" actor Dominic West rented one of Prince Charles' Cornwall cottages. Before portraying the then-prince in the Netflix series, West told Entertainment Weekly he spent time on Charles' estate in Cornwall, England.

"I went there for week, just to sort of carry on my reading and research and walk around and think about him and be in a place [imbued] by his personality. I went to Highgrove [Charles' private residence] as well and joined a garden tour there. So I really enjoyed the travel aspects and going to the places where he's had an effect," West told the outlet.

While on the property, West revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he spoke to everyone there about the prince. "What I discovered was, there's a huge number of places where he has had an effect," he told EW.

After purchasing a dog from a local farm in the Bath, England area, West realized the farm also belonged to Charles. "I was asking the owner and she said, 'Oh, yeah, he comes here quite often.' She had pictures of him walking down the farm," West told the outlet.

The actor called Charles' reach "astonishing" and told EW that "absolutely everyone" in the general area has met him. "Whether they're a farmer or an actor. I met a girl who was restoring buildings in Beijing, another one who was restoring houses in Transylvania. They'd all met him," the actor said.

In addition to traveling and conversing with real people, West read books and biographies on the royal. The actor told Entertainment Weekly he also combed through extensive interviews and media coverage.

"I took advantage of the huge research department of 'The Crown.' They sent me lots of videos, lots of interviews. I mean, it's the thing about him: There's so much on him, and every single moment of his life has been scrutinized and recorded, so there's a lot to go on," West told EW.

StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
