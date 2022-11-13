ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six people were killed after 2 planes collided mid-air during a Dallas airshow as onlookers were 'bursting into tears': report

By Katie Balevic
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport are shown in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

LM Otero/AP

  • Two military planes collided mid-air during an airshow in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.
  • Authorities said six people were killed in the crash, though they did not identify the victims.
  • The commemorative event included demonstrations of WWII-era aircraft and reenactments.

Two planes crashed into each other during an airshow on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, leaving six people dead, according to reports.

The collision happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show around 1:20 pm local time at Dallas Executive Airport, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said, according to the Dallas Morning News .

Authorities on Sunday said there were six victims from the crash and no injuries among people on the ground watching the airshow, according to The Associated Press .

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet that authorities were working to identify the victims. A union for American Airlines pilots tweeted that two of its former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were killed in the crash.

Onlooker Anthony Montoya told the AP that he attended the airshow with a friend and saw the planes crash into each other.

"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief," Montoya told the Associated Press. "Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."

One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, while the other was a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, according to The Associated Press . The B-17 usually seats a crew of four to five people, while the P-63 Kingcobra has one pilot, said Hank Coates, the president of Commemorative Air Force, which hosted the airshow, per AP.

Coates added that no customers at the airshow were on board the aircraft, which are typically flown by retired pilots who volunteer.

"This is not about the aircraft — it's just not," Coates said, per the Dallas Morning News. "The aircraft are great aircraft; they're safe, they're very well maintained, the pilots are very well trained."

Onlookers watching the show commemorating WWII historic aircraft were shocked by the collision. In a video of the incident shared on Twitter, a woman exclaimed, "Oh my God!" in Spanish.

Victoria Yeager, a pilot and widow of Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager, told the AP that she saw the smoke from the crash, which she said left the aircraft "pulverized."

"We were just hoping they had all gotten out, but we knew they didn't," Yeager told the Associated Press, referring to those onboard.

Debris from the collision fell onto a nearby highway, closing lanes of Highway 67 in both directions, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and the NTSB had taken control of the crash scene as of Sunday, according to AP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 65

Yolanda Preston
6d ago

responding to Haidar. Shame on you! You are laughing and said this is what happens for American injustices? Then, may I ask...Why are you here? If we have such injustices that you find it funny this innocent crew died?

Reply
41
Edward Jasso
6d ago

this is a Tragedy this B17 bomber that has a 5 man crew It doesn't look like anyone survived it just broke apart in mid air My thoughts and prayers go out to the families

Reply(2)
34
Guest
6d ago

I heard that the fighter plane had issues with his wing which made it impossible to control the plane. It was a horrible accident and I guarantee not intentional, anyone who says different has never talked to any of these proud pilots that enjoy what they do.

Reply(1)
8
 

