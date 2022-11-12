ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State football score updates vs. Georgia: Can Mike Leach shake up CFP?

By Stefan Krajisnik and Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football last played Georgia with a diminished roster. MSU, battling a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, entered Sanford Stadium with fewer than 50 scholarship players available.

It felt like a win to walk out with only a seven-point loss. Even with a full roster, many expect MSU to lose by a wider margin Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) as the two teams meet at Davis Wade Stadium .

No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) hasn't missed a beat since its national championship run last season. UGA ranks third nationally in total offense and fifth in total defense. Kirby Smart's squad is coming off a resounding win against Tennessee.

SAM WESTMORELAND: Family recounts legacy of Mississippi State football player

DROPS: If Mississippi State football wants to upset Georgia, better receiver play will be crucial

Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) will look to pull off a major upset — UGA is a 16-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook — and add a new twist to the College Football Playoff picture.

MSU hasn't beaten Georgia since 2010, though the programs have only matched up three times since then. Georgia has a 19-6 edge in the overall series.

What channel is the Mississippi State football game on?

Mississippi State faces Georgia at 6 p.m. The game is broadcast on ESPN.

Mississippi State football score updates vs. Georgia

Fourth quarter

9:54 left: MSU short on a 4th and 1 pass, and Georgia gets the ball. That'll do it.

14:37 left: Georgia's Jalen Carter sacks Will Rogers on third down. MSU punt.

Georgia called for a roughing the punter penalty. George Georgopoulos simulated that, but MSU probably feels it is deserved some 50-50 calls to go its way. Drive extended.

14:55 left: Darnell Washington TD pass off play action. MSU defense battling, but too many mistakes.

Georgia 38, Mississippi State 19.

Third quarter

21 seconds left: MSU's defense gets the goal-to-go stop, but Emmanuel Forbes is called for a roughing the kicker penalty. Correct call there.

After three quarters, Georgia leads 31-19 but having trouble running the ball between the tackles.

3:05 left: Georgia's tight ends have nine catches for 92 yards, and it feels like it could be more.

Mississippi State INT, TD keeps Bulldogs in the game

5:17 left: Touchdown MSU! Rufus Harvey 6-yard touchdown catch, and he was wide open in the right corner of the end zone.

PAT good. Georgia 31, MSU 19.

5:59 left: Tyrus Wheat bats the Stetson Bennett pass to himself at the line of scrimmage and makes the interception.

MSU inside the UGA 30.

7:26 left : Will Rogers throws long on third down, out of the reach of Jaden Walley. Punt time.

Georgia storms out of the locker room and takes control of the game

9:19 left: Ladd McConkey 19-yard TD catch over the middle may have just put the game away. What a response.

DPI looms. Georgia 31, MSU 12.

10:00 left: Emmanuel Forbes flagged for pass interference on third down. Don't know about that.

12:15 left : Four-and-out for MSU's offense.

14:13 left: Ladd McConkey takes a handoff down the left sideline for 70 yards and a touchdown. Wow.

Georgia back ahead by two scores, 24-12.

Second quarter

Mississippi State punt return TD changes the game just before halftime

3 seconds left : Zavion Thomas grabs the one-hop and sprints down the left sideline for a 63-yard punt return TD.

Wow. A game-changing play. Georgia threw two incomplete passes on the prior drive, leaving time for that return.

Two-point conversion no good on a low throw.

Georgia 17, Mississippi State 12.

51 seconds left: MSU adds another field goal after a 47-yard Jaden Walley catch and run over the middle.

UGA defense stiffens after, and Massimo Biscardi is good from 36 yards out. Georgia leads 17-6.

Stetson Bennett's TD run gives Georgia two-score lead

2:54 left: Kearis Jackson with a wonderful catch for 38 yards.

Stetson Bennett TD run two plays later. Missed intentional grounding call looms.

Georgia 17, Mississippi State 3.

3:26 left: Officials incorrectly decide against an intentional grounding penalty on Stetson Bennett, ruling him outside the tackle box. He was not. Mike Leach not happy.

Georgia converts on third down the next play.

5:00 left: Massimo Biscardi is good from 25 yards out. MSU stopped on goal-to-go but get points.

Georgia 10, Mississippi State 3.

7:00 left: Good completion to Tulu Griffin on a third down slant to convert. MSU driving.

10:25 left: MSU with a couple first downs, and working into UGA territory.

12:04 left: Jack Podlesny is good from 27 yards out. Boos here at Davis Wade Stadium.

Georgia 10, MSU 0. Bulldogs offense must get things going.

12:07 left: MSU comes up with the ball, but forward progress ruled. That is unfortunate, because the runner was not down and fighting for yards.

13:54 left: Stetson Bennett sneaks for a first down on 4th and 1.

MSU defense allowing 2.1 yards per rush so far.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Georgia on the move as the quarter ends. Brock Bowers has four catches for 33 yards and a TD.

2:32 left: MSU can't do anything on the drive, despite a missed low hit on Will Rogers on an incomplete pass. Still, Rogers is not accurate tonight so far.

Two drives with good field position, and nothing doing.

2:54 left : Interception! Stetson Bennett's arm is hit by Tyrus Wheat, and Collin Duncan picks it off.

3:43 left : Will Rogers' 4th and 1 pass is deflected and incomplete. Missed opportunity.

5:44 left: And the MSU defense gets the three-and-out. Bulldogs get the ball close to midfield.

7:25 left: MSU punts after getting a first down but nothing else. Defense will need to stand up here.

Georgia opening-drive TD

9:50 left: Touchdown Georgia. Brock Bowers wide open on 3rd and goal.

MSU's defense looks physically capable against the Georgia run game, but a couple missed coverages on that opening drive.

Georgia 7, MSU 0.

12:16 left : Georgia's backup TE Darnell Washington is wide open over the middle, and the Bulldogs are in the red zone.

14:08 left: Mississippi State offense begins with a three-and-out. Will Rogers will need to be accurate today.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football score updates vs. Georgia: Can Mike Leach shake up CFP?

