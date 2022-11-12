Senator Borrello Joined by Clemens Family, Friends and Community to Dedicate the 'Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway'

Marshall students honored area veterans on Nov. 10. The celebrations started with donuts and milk and then gathering in the Elementary gymnasium with 3—6 graders for a program. The Marshall High School Band and the Marshall Show Choir also joined the celebrations. Sixth grade students led the program and patriotic music was performed by both grades’ choirs as well as a song from the whole 3-6 grade student body. Each Veteran in attendance was recognized by name and presented red, white, or blue carnations by our sixth grade students.

MARSHALL, WI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO