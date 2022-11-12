ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park

Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events, and next month it again will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. Heritage Park just has a better atmosphere for the Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market, and we’re thrilled to be having it again.”
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party

19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ

I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
thesandpaper.net

OCVTS Performing Arts Academy Brings ‘Clue’ to Grunin Center Stage

Was it Professor Plum in the library with the candlestick? Or Mrs. Peacock in the kitchen with the rope? Find out when the Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy presents “Clue” – high school edition – at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Despite Loss to Wall, Pinelands Football Takes Positive Step Forward

When Mike Hall was a sophomore, the Pinelands Regional football team finished with just two wins compared to eight losses. He and his classmates began to push the bar higher last season, winning four games. Still, not many expected the Wildcats to have such a big turnaround this fall. “We’ve...
TUCKERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route

The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...

