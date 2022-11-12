Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey Shore
When people think of dining at the Jersey Shore, they tend to assume that the restaurants in question are only good during the summer. You know---the feeling of traditional "shore food" like pizza, tacos, or perhaps a tiki bar experience. But, when the fall hits, tourism goes away, and most people ignore the shore unless they live there.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
thesandpaper.net
Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park
Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events, and next month it again will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. Heritage Park just has a better atmosphere for the Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market, and we’re thrilled to be having it again.”
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party
19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ
I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
thesandpaper.net
OCVTS Performing Arts Academy Brings ‘Clue’ to Grunin Center Stage
Was it Professor Plum in the library with the candlestick? Or Mrs. Peacock in the kitchen with the rope? Find out when the Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy presents “Clue” – high school edition – at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Toms River, NJ Is Amazing But Would Be Even Better If One Of These Opened Up
If you're looking to start a new business in Toms River, I think I may have an idea for you. I've been searching high and low for months for one of these and as far as I can tell, through my hours of research, it looks like there aren't any of these in Toms River.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
thesandpaper.net
Despite Loss to Wall, Pinelands Football Takes Positive Step Forward
When Mike Hall was a sophomore, the Pinelands Regional football team finished with just two wins compared to eight losses. He and his classmates began to push the bar higher last season, winning four games. Still, not many expected the Wildcats to have such a big turnaround this fall. “We’ve...
Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route
The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Patient extricated from vehicle after crash on Rt. 70 in Toms River; Pole Down [PHOTOS]
A driver was hospitalized following an accident on Route 70 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened shortly before 10:00 PM between Massachusetts Avenue and Lake Ridge. According to preliminary information we received, the driver lost control and crashed into a pole before spinning off the road. Over a...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Comments / 0