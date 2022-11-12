Read full article on original website
Syracuse drops first game of the season to Colgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah […]
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
ORANGE ZONE: Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Preview
Syracuse, N.Y. — Senior day didn't go as planned for the Syracuse Orange football program, and their streak of weeks without a win sits at four. This latest loss leaves them at a fork in the road with just two games remaining in the regular season. Pack things in and hope to earn a bowl game bid, or work to right the ship and finish the regular season strong. From what the players had to say this week, they're ready and willing to work to make the latter the result.
La’Quan Lemon’s big day lifts Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight section championship (86 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The most anticipated rematch of the year ended with Cicero-North Syracuse winning its fifth section championship. The Northstars defeated Christian Brothers Academy 34-20 in the Class AA football championship on Sunday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Hartford men’s basketball team hires former Syracuse player as assistant coach (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Paul Harris will become an assistant coach for the Hartford men’s basketball program, according to a twitter post by Jeff Goodman. Harris, 36, played three seasons at Syracuse and left the program after the 2008-09 season to pursue a pro career. He averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds during his time with SU. As an undersized (height, not bulk) power forward, Harris was a force on the backboards in particular.
Sam Sorenson flexes Homer to repeat as Section III Class B football champ: ‘He’s a beast’ (56 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The moment that the Section III Class B football title game between Homer and Indian River turned into a clash of brawn and muscle, the Trojans knew they had the decisive “X” factor. Sam Sorenson.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December
Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
The ACC bowl pool is nearly full, with Syracuse among a cluster of 6-win teams (bowl projections)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC bowl pool is filling up, with up to 10 teams eligible for selection and Miami (Fla.) the lone school that can still qualify for the postseason (sorry, Georgia Tech, but you’re not beating North Carolina and Georgia to make it). Pittsburgh joined the...
Syracuse offers scholarship to son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse has offered a scholarship to the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan Anthony, a 6-foot-5 guard in the 2025 recruiting class, announced on his Twitter page that Syracuse had extended a scholarship offer. Anthony currently attends Christ the King High School in New York City.
Dino Babers on 3 Virginia football players killed in shooting: ‘It has affected our building’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference Monday addressing the shooting that killed three Virginia football players late Sunday night. The Syracuse football head coach has two assistant coaches on his staff that coached at Virginia, and the Cavaliers played the Orange earlier in the season in the JMA Wireless Dome.
AAA: Gas prices fall nationally, rise in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.81. That's an increase of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.77, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.90, up 3 cents since last Monday.
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
