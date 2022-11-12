ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse drops first game of the season to Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 80-68 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Raiders had snapped a 54-game losing streak at the hands of the Orange last season and now have won back-to-back outings against Syracuse since1962. Four Orange performers put up double digits – freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

ORANGE ZONE: Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Preview

Syracuse, N.Y. — Senior day didn't go as planned for the Syracuse Orange football program, and their streak of weeks without a win sits at four. This latest loss leaves them at a fork in the road with just two games remaining in the regular season. Pack things in and hope to earn a bowl game bid, or work to right the ship and finish the regular season strong. From what the players had to say this week, they're ready and willing to work to make the latter the result.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
GOSHEN, IN
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Hartford men’s basketball team hires former Syracuse player as assistant coach (report)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Paul Harris will become an assistant coach for the Hartford men’s basketball program, according to a twitter post by Jeff Goodman. Harris, 36, played three seasons at Syracuse and left the program after the 2008-09 season to pursue a pro career. He averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds during his time with SU. As an undersized (height, not bulk) power forward, Harris was a force on the backboards in particular.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim reaches another career milestone. How Syracuse celebrates it is still thorny

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Jim Boeheim won his 900th college basketball game, all of them as head coach of the Syracuse Orange, the school and its fans celebrated. It happened on Dec. 18, 2012 with a win over Detroit. SU center Baye Moussa Keita held up a sign that said, simply, “900.” Boeheim’s family and his team clustered on the court post-game and watched a video from the floor of the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December

Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices fall nationally, rise in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.81. That's an increase of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.77, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.90, up 3 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
ELMIRA, NY

