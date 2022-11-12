Was it Professor Plum in the library with the candlestick? Or Mrs. Peacock in the kitchen with the rope? Find out when the Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy presents “Clue” – high school edition – at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO