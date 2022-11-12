Read full article on original website
Related
thesandpaper.net
OCVTS Performing Arts Academy Brings ‘Clue’ to Grunin Center Stage
Was it Professor Plum in the library with the candlestick? Or Mrs. Peacock in the kitchen with the rope? Find out when the Ocean County Vocational Technical School’s Performing Arts Academy presents “Clue” – high school edition – at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.
thesandpaper.net
Despite Loss to Wall, Pinelands Football Takes Positive Step Forward
When Mike Hall was a sophomore, the Pinelands Regional football team finished with just two wins compared to eight losses. He and his classmates began to push the bar higher last season, winning four games. Still, not many expected the Wildcats to have such a big turnaround this fall. “We’ve...
Comments / 0