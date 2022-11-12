Read full article on original website
KREM
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
spokanepublicradio.org
Native inmates in Washington happy to see prison powwows return
Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Washington. “I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit,” he said. “I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people.”
Vending machines dispense Narcan in SW Washington
There are now vending machines providing Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid related overdose, across southwest Washington.
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
99 Missing Washington State Women and Girls That Need to Be Found
It's one of the worst feelings in the entire World. Your child, a family member, or a loved one is missing and no one knows where they could be. As time moves on it might seem like there is no hope but let's not let the light go out. Take a look at the below missing women and girls of Washington State that need to be found.
Republicans, and former Republicans, weigh in on Trump 2024 run
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Since former President Donald Trump ramped up the hints about a third campaign for the White House, his supporters in Washington state have been ready. “I’d vote for him,” Craig Zimbelman said on Tuesday before Trump’s speech. “I thought he was a very, very, very...
KREM
RSV case surge putting Washington pediatric hospitals in 'crisis'
SEATTLE — As parents plan for holiday travel and gatherings, Washington state pediatric hospitals are navigating capacity and staffing issues that are putting significant strain on providers. Facilities around the state are operating at 100% capacity on a regular basis, with some, like Seattle Children's, facing 300% capacity in...
KUOW
Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters
Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
‘The little campaign that could’: Marie Perez beats Joe Kent
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who was virtually unknown before this election cycle, won the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent in what can legitimately be described as an upset.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
Chronicle
Washington Will Not Renew Leases for Puget Sound Fish Farms, Five Years After Spill
No more Cooke Aquaculture fish farms in Puget Sound. That's the message the state Department of Natural Resources delivered Monday morning when the agency decided not to renew the last of the fish-farming company's leases on net pens here. The company's last net pens in Puget Sound are located in...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
KREM
Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington
SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
KREM
Former WSU head football coach Nick Rolovich sues WSU, Gov. Inslee for wrongful termination
The lawsuit formally sues WSU, WSU Athletics Director Patrick Chun and Governor Jay Inslee. Rolovich claims Chun and WSU were "hostile" towards him.
KATU.com
Doctors explain what to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
RSV, flu in children has emergency rooms operating at capacity
Providence Sacred Heart says its emergency room is taking on the brunt of the surge.
