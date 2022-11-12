Read full article on original website
Related
A Professional Closet Organizer Completely Redid My Closet, And Here Are The Life-Changing Tips You Need To Know If You Have A Messy Closet
I got pregnant as a teen, so that ~self-discovery~ period in my life got replaced with motherhood, and all my energy went into parenting. I developed a habit of putting all of my needs on the back burner. But I wanted to change all of that! Enter: closet organization.
The List
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0