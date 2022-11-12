Read full article on original website
Related
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season
Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
theobserver.com
Barber steps down as NAHS boys’ soccer coach
For Kevin Barber, this isn’t a retirement from coaching. In fact, the veteran North Arlington coach for boys soccer and practically every other sport already knows the next time he’ll be back on the sidelines. “The next time I coach will be her little biddy soccer league where...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
Devils stomp Canadiens 5-1, win 10th straight game | 3 takeaways
In a pre-game media session in Montreal on Tuesday, Jack Hughes was asked what the Devils could do to “gain more consistency” in a full 60-minute game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys soccer photos: No. 3 West Orange vs. No. 19 Cherokee in Group 4 final, Nov. 13, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
No. 13 Holy Spirit vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B semifinal football preview
Defending Non-Public B champion Red Bank Catholic is playing its best football of 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
shsnews.org
SHS Marching Band concludes season with outstanding performance at MetLife Stadium
Every year, the SHS Marching Band is invited to perform as an exhibition band at the US Bands competition. Bands from all over the country travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to compete against other schools to be the top band. This night makes a memorable performance for...
theobserver.com
Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63
During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods
Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets
NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
Mets free agents make qualifying offer decisions
Three New York Mets free agents have made theirs. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Brandon Nimmo all rejected the Mets’ $19.65 million qualifying offer. These decisions are not a surprise and all three...
Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says
The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reported: “With the Mets...
Potential Yankees, Mets free-agent target is looking for a Max Scherzer deal
Justin Verlander wants what Max Scherzer has. This time last year, Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest-paid player in baseball at more than $43 million per year. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo could be a free-agent ‘bargain’ despite $100 million price tag
A nine-figure bargain? Yup, that’s what outfielder Brandon Nimmo could be for whichever club gets him to sign on the dotted line. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Eno Harris put together his list of the best free-agent bargains on the open market. It includes...
MLB insider: Mets must sign 2 of the top free-agent starters to contend in 2023
What will the New York Mets rotation look like next year?. As offseason negotiations begin to heat up, the answer to that will become increasingly clear. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says that starting pitching will be essential for the Mets: “Pitching, pitching...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0