Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season

Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Barber steps down as NAHS boys’ soccer coach

For Kevin Barber, this isn’t a retirement from coaching. In fact, the veteran North Arlington coach for boys soccer and practically every other sport already knows the next time he’ll be back on the sidelines. “The next time I coach will be her little biddy soccer league where...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
theobserver.com

Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63

During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
KEARNY, NJ
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods

Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets

NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets free agents make qualifying offer decisions

Three New York Mets free agents have made theirs. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Brandon Nimmo all rejected the Mets’ $19.65 million qualifying offer. These decisions are not a surprise and all three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says

The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reported: “With the Mets...
NJ.com

MLB insider: Mets must sign 2 of the top free-agent starters to contend in 2023

What will the New York Mets rotation look like next year?. As offseason negotiations begin to heat up, the answer to that will become increasingly clear. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says that starting pitching will be essential for the Mets: “Pitching, pitching...
NJ.com

