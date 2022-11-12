Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegalsLauren JessopTexas State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Viewers send in photos of 1st snowfall of the season
The first snow of the season is officially in the books. Marilyn in Emmaus, Lehigh County, shared a photo of snowflakes falling, and Julie in Macungie, Lehigh County, sent video of snowfall there. Connie in Pottsville said the Schuylkill County city had a good inch sticking to the ground before...
WBOC
Cold Tonight; Rain Later Tuesday
Forecast updated on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Increasing high clouds. Cold, with low clouds arriving by daybreak. Low 31-33°. Beaches near 38°. Wind: N/NE 1-5 mph. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly. Rain developing around 3-5 PM. High 56-58°. Wind: E...
fox29.com
Older Philadelphia homes with broken-down insulation could rack up heating bills, PECO says
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures have dropped this week and many households are turning on the heat for the first time this season. Christopher Smith of Fishtown told FOX 29's Jennifer Lee that his home heating system is very efficient, but the windows on his older home are original and could use an upgrade.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Mount Bethel faces 'squeeze' with development to the south, north, LVPC's Bradley says
Lower Mount Bethel Township is trying to stay rural, a tough task with development to the south and to the north. "They are really getting a squeeze between what's coming up from Forks (Township) and what's coming down from the RPL series of projects in Upper Mount Bethel Township," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said during a committee meeting Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
4th day in a row: Threat closes LCTI, again
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a pattern at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute this week, and not a good one. Wednesday marks the fourth school day in a row that the North Whitehall Township technical school received a threat, disrupting school, LCTI says. The threat was received in the...
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
WDEL 1150AM
3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy
Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
A tale of two batteries in Newark
When the clock is rolled back for Daylight Saving Time, fire officials remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors. Aetna Fire Company officials say it was a smoke detector that alerted the residents of a house in Nonantum Mills on Sunday night, November 13, 2022, of a fire in their kitchen.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware part of nationwide settlement with Walmart
Attorney General Kathy Jenning's office has announced Delaware's participation in a nationwide settlement with Walmart over the company's oversight of the distribution of opioids through the store's pharmacies. According to an announcement from the AG's office on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will...
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | “Sharing Blessings for Thanksgiving” in Wilmington
Volunteers with The Resurrection Center (TRC) in Wilmington got an early start on Thanksgiving with an outreach program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, providing a turkey and sides to individuals and families in need of their support. TRC members and nonmembers purchased specified grocery items and 150 bags were prepared...
WFMZ-TV Online
Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
wilmtoday.com
Thanksgiving in Wilmington, DE!
Thanksgiving at Iron Hill– Enjoy the comfort of traditional Thanksgiving food along with the ease of a meal cooked for you. Dinner for 4 is just $75 and includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, and gravy! Add on apple pie or pumpkin pie for $12, a signature growler for $12, or a seasonal growler for $14.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Cape Gazette
Danny Mitchell leaves behind a legacy of funny stories
Speakers of the House - I took a photo of Danny Mitchell and Pete Schwartzkopf at the Rehoboth Fire Fightin’ 5K in August. They were holding court, feeling those good commiserations – Danny, speaker of the Rehoboth Fire House, and Pete, speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives. I remember Pete a couple of years ago telling me, “I try to avoid speaking in certain situations; just so many heroic people in Delaware, I feel like I’m going to cry. Does that make any sense to you?” I said, “Yes, I call it Dick Vermeil syndrome. The Eagles coach cried when celebrating the human spirit. We older ‘tough guys’ can all relate. We can feel it.” There were lots of tough people crying Sunday morning after hearing that Danny “Big Country” Mitchell passed away. I called him “Chowder,” his old-school nickname from back when I coached football with him and Chester Davis on the Rob Schroeder staff 1985-88. Danny loved Cape football and Delaware football. Those Sussex County tailgates with Nut Marvel and Danny on the visitors’ side of the stadium were a must-stop drop. A heavy Sussex Central influence on Saturday afternoon after the Golden Knights kicked someone’s butt on Friday night. There were Pink Lloyd, Keith Mumford, Nik Fair and Bradley Layfield, and more chowder and chili than you could ladle into a disposable bowl. Back in the day, I found myself at a garage sale/auction on a Saturday morning. All the Mitchells were there – Danny, his brothers and father. I had my eye on a ladder, but the Mitchells bought all the ladders – like four of them. I said to Danny, “You don’t mind me saying so, but the Mitchell family doesn't have that second-story look.” “No, but we have lots of stories, and you can’t have enough ladders,” Danny said. And “we” didn’t have enough time to just sit on that bench in front of the Rehoboth Fire House on a Sunday morning and just talk and watch the world go by. Danny had the skill to listen to your stories and laugh, and then ask follow-up questions. I sometimes wondered if he was playing me, if he was playing us all; no one could be that interested in what others had to say. Danny was the quintessential coach; he made us all feel better about how we see ourselves, enhancing our self-esteem. Not to be a whiny crybaby, but we want him back!
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
Comments / 0