Speakers of the House - I took a photo of Danny Mitchell and Pete Schwartzkopf at the Rehoboth Fire Fightin’ 5K in August. They were holding court, feeling those good commiserations – Danny, speaker of the Rehoboth Fire House, and Pete, speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives. I remember Pete a couple of years ago telling me, “I try to avoid speaking in certain situations; just so many heroic people in Delaware, I feel like I’m going to cry. Does that make any sense to you?” I said, “Yes, I call it Dick Vermeil syndrome. The Eagles coach cried when celebrating the human spirit. We older ‘tough guys’ can all relate. We can feel it.” There were lots of tough people crying Sunday morning after hearing that Danny “Big Country” Mitchell passed away. I called him “Chowder,” his old-school nickname from back when I coached football with him and Chester Davis on the Rob Schroeder staff 1985-88. Danny loved Cape football and Delaware football. Those Sussex County tailgates with Nut Marvel and Danny on the visitors’ side of the stadium were a must-stop drop. A heavy Sussex Central influence on Saturday afternoon after the Golden Knights kicked someone’s butt on Friday night. There were Pink Lloyd, Keith Mumford, Nik Fair and Bradley Layfield, and more chowder and chili than you could ladle into a disposable bowl. Back in the day, I found myself at a garage sale/auction on a Saturday morning. All the Mitchells were there – Danny, his brothers and father. I had my eye on a ladder, but the Mitchells bought all the ladders – like four of them. I said to Danny, “You don’t mind me saying so, but the Mitchell family doesn't have that second-story look.” “No, but we have lots of stories, and you can’t have enough ladders,” Danny said. And “we” didn’t have enough time to just sit on that bench in front of the Rehoboth Fire House on a Sunday morning and just talk and watch the world go by. Danny had the skill to listen to your stories and laugh, and then ask follow-up questions. I sometimes wondered if he was playing me, if he was playing us all; no one could be that interested in what others had to say. Danny was the quintessential coach; he made us all feel better about how we see ourselves, enhancing our self-esteem. Not to be a whiny crybaby, but we want him back!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO